Lamar schools find 3 guilty of assaults





LAMAR -- The Lamar School District recently said it plans to discipline three middle school students it found guilty of sexual harassment and sexual assault of three fellow students.

A student reported March 8 being sexually harassed while in the boy's locker room, according to a written determination of responsibility from the district signed June 30. The document states the district was instructed to refrain from investigating the incident because local police and the Arkansas State Police were already investigating.

On April 5, a Title IX complaint was filed by the student's mother. During the district's investigation, two more complaints were filed regarding some or all of the same perpetrators in similar incidents occurring from the summer through November of 2021.

Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance, including schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Four students were investigated for three incidents. The district redacted their names from the report in place of numbers. Students one, two and four were found responsible for the incident in March and for the second victim's allegations in 2021. Student two was also responsible for the third victim's allegations, according to the district.

Wanda Van Dyke, decision maker for the Title IX investigation, recommended each perpetrator be suspended from school for 10 days, be provided courses related to harassment upon their return and have a no contact order with the victims.

Joey McCutchen, one of the lawyers representing the victims, said Wednesday he plans to appeal the decision and ask the students receive harsher punishments.

Brittney Schluterman, Title IX coordinator for the district, wrote in an email that the investigation into the allegation isn't complete. She said both parties have the right to appeal within 10 days.

McCutchen said he agrees with Van Dyke's determination the students were sexually assaulted, but called the punishment nothing more than a slap on the wrist and a vacation. He said he plans to appeal for a longer punishment, and the perpetrators shouldn't be allowed to participate in any sports or activities the victims are involved in.

"Conduct rewarded is conduct repeated." McCutchen stated in a news release. "There is nothing more important than the safety of children, and parents should always feel confident that their children are being kept safe at school. This also begs the question, where were those responsible for supervising these children when all of this was happening?"

Local community members have created a Facebook event planning to protest the determination at the School Board meeting Monday.

"If Lamar coaches, principals, and administrators won't take action to protect students, it's on the community to take a stand," the event states. "If they are going to allow this to continue, then they should have to look us in the eye and own up to it."

The Lamar School District was asked to clarify the punishments in the written determination, and responded that the Grievance Process under Title IX is still underway and the District cannot comment on student matters.



