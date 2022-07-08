OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unique perspectives | Made nation unsafe | Return to taxpayers

Unique perspectives

Kudos for publishing three letters that provide unique perspectives on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn legislation that only directly affects 50 percent of the population.

Janet Hill's letter in particular struck a chord with me in terms of so-called "pro-life" folk who insist abortions kill babies. Her "story" about a friend's third miscarriage, i.e., spontaneous abortion, in her first trimester described a funeral arranged that didn't happen. What happened instead was what typically happens when a fetus is expelled into a commode: It is flushed or collected in a container for a medical professional to examine.

Of all the women I know who have had spontaneous abortions, none have had the fetus baptized or buried, even devout Catholic mothers. How many do you know who have, "pro-life" folk?

BEVERLY JACOBS

Little Rock

Made nation unsafe

I have hunted all my life and am a current lifetime sportsman license owner, which allows me to hunt in Arkansas. I hunt for food and to keep animals away from my cows and horses, all with single-shot guns/rifles/bows.

Mass shooting after mass shooting faces all of the USA. Our police are essentially dressed like they are fighting in Afghanistan. In my opinion, our Republican Party is responsible for these deaths. Our governor, Asa, knows people will be angry and/or have mental illness. The ease of getting a gun in this country is the cause of these shootings. Besides accepting the NRA dollars, he has increased gun/ammo manufacturing in Arkansas. Look up Sig Sauer online, a company Asa brought to Arkansas, and see the first weapon (a military rifle as well as 30-round magazines) to come up. Tom Cotton received $1.9 million in direct and indirect support from the NRA, and all the congressmen from Arkansas received some cash.

As an ex-pediatrician/physician, I unfortunately had to see/take care of many children not able to survive their illness/accidents/abuse. I tried to console their parents as best I could, and to this day these memories are still with me. Imagine what July Fourth will mean to the Highland Park, Ill., residents for the rest of their lives.

This is just one of the many ways your party is making the USA unsafe for our children and grandchildren. Sarcastically, thank you, Republican Party and the NRA!

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Return to taxpayers

The governor seems to be in a bit of a quandary about what to do with the state's $1.6 billion general revenue surplus. I have an idea: Return it to the hardworking taxpayers across the state. Prorate a tax rebate based on taxes paid. It would provide a little hedge on inflation that is affecting everyone.

DON R. PURTLE

Fayetteville

Better quality of life

As nice as it is to have a budget surplus, especially an astounding projected $1.6 billion surplus, I have to ask: How, why? Obviously there are several reasons, but I hope Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the General Assembly will consider the fact that numerous projects and programs have been cut, downsized, or eliminated the last few years. One reason our students face such a financial burden paying for college and university expenses is increased tuition to offset decreased funding over several years from the state to higher education. It is no longer the case that a person can work a summer job and save up to pay the coming year's tuition. Also, people are working two minimum-wage jobs and still struggling to have a roof over their heads.

Until we can review today's results from existing programs, ensure that safe housing is available, food insecurities are addressed and eliminated, and affordable and safe child care is available to enable parents to work, then I believe we should not start spending this windfall nor eliminate any taxes. A healthy, educated population, including our youngest and most vulnerable, should be the primary purpose of government. Improved quality of life benefits everyone.

VIRGINIA MILLER

Conway

Show results of guns

I've been trying to figure out why no one really seems to care about the scores of people being murdered in this country by assault-style weapons. Is it finally time to publish a photo of one of the mangled bodies of a dead child?

Given the horrific amount of damage done by an AR-15, it would not be hard to find a photo of a totally unrecognizable child, thus sparing the grieving family any additional trauma. Like the Uvalde family who could only identify their child by the sneakers she was wearing.

Maybe if we could experience the horror of one photo, we might finally decide that a child's life is just a little more important than private ownership of a weapon of war.

STEVE OWEN

Hot Springs Village

Sad day in America

As the world looks at America again with so much killing, it is another sad day in America. Two parents won't be around to see their child grow up, and why? A young person with a mental illness should not be swept under the rug. As long as there are drugs and guns on the streets of America, no one is safe. A motherless child sees a hard time.

JULIA RANDLE

Jacksonville



