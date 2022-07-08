Bentonville Library backers get $680,000





BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville Library Foundation on Thursday announced new lead gifts totaling $680,000 to its capital campaign in support of the library's expansion.

Denton and Cathy Seilhan committed $500,000 to the expanded Children's Storytime Space, which will be named in their honor, according to a news release.

"Bentonville Public Library's expansion is a community-focused project that will significantly increase the library's impact on everyone who visits," Cathy Seilhan said in the release. "Denton and I are elated to be a part of it. We hope everyone rallies to support the expansion."

Doug and Shelley McMillon donated $100,000, and the pre-function entry into the new and expanded Walmart Community Room will be named in their honor. Doug McMillon is president and chief executive officer of Walmart.

A pre-function is an open foyer/entryway designed for meeting rooms, to complement the space and accommodate entry/exit.

Greg and Hadi Dudley contributed $30,000 and will name an adult reading lounge. Steve and Judy Marquess contributed $25,000 and will name a six-person study room for young adults. Kathy Jones committed $25,000, with plans to acknowledge the contribution by naming the library director's office, according to the release.

"As the library director, I am grateful for the recent contributions to the library foundation as they build on investments others have made toward BPL's expansion," Hadi Dudley said Thursday. "As a private supporter, I am happy that my spouse and I could contribute funds and were able to use a corporate matching opportunity that maximized our gift to the campaign."

The library foundation in May 2021 voted to raise $10.5 million for the expansion. The newest commitments bring the foundation's campaign total to $7.94 million in lead gifts. That, combined with city bond revenue of $4.5 million, brings the amount available for the project to about $12.4 million toward the library's $16.75 million expansion project, according to the release.

The project initially was estimated to cost $15 million. Dudley has said the foundation and city officials will work together to find ways to bring in the extra $1.7 million that cropped up since the expansion was first announced.

"When BLF reaches its $10.5 million commitment, the foundation board and city administration will discuss opportunities for funding the remaining balance not covered by the bond. Both are committed to the project and will work together to reach the project's funding goal of $16.75 million," she said.

A needs assessment from Minneapolis-based MSR Design originally proposed 65,055 square feet -- including the current 38,500 square feet -- for just under $15 million. The needs assessment was paid for by a $112,900 grant from the Walton Family Foundation. Plans now call for a 22,975-square-foot addition.

The expansion will include a larger children's department and dedicated storytime room. The Walmart Community Room will be remodeled to include a bigger Friends bookstore, and a larger community room will be constructed, Dudley said.

The library foundation announced in October a $5.5 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation. More than $2.58 million was pledged or gifted at that time from other donors, according to the release.

The library is contracting with MSR Design for architectural design services and Flintco for preconstruction services. Expansion updates are posted at bentonvillebond.com.

Construction is expected to begin next summer with a grand opening in summer 2025, according to the presentation in May.

The library opened Oct. 30, 2006, at 405 S. Main St. It was a $9 million project. The foundation raised $7 million in donations and the city committed $2 million, Dudley said.

Carie O'Banion, right, Bentonville Library Book store manager and Aida Gaddi (CQ) stock books in the store at the entrance of the Bentonville Library, Thursday July, 7, 2022 in Bentonville. The bookstore is one of several parts of a new expansion for the Library. Go to nwaonline.com/220708Daily/ to see more feature photos form around Northwest Arkansas.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Amanda McAdams part time Library Clark talks to kids and parents during a story time at in the Walmart Community room in Bentonville Library, Thursday July, 7, 2022 in Bentonville. The new expansion for the Library includes a larger expanded children's story space and Walmart Community room. Go to nwaonline.com/220708Daily/ to see more feature photos form around Northwest Arkansas.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)





