Little Rock Police Department Assistant Chief Heath Helton applies for police chief

Assistant Chief Heath Helton of the Little Rock Police Department has applied to become the next police chief, joining 20 others who have submitted applications to lead the department after the May resignation of former Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

A longtime Little Rock officer, Helton in March was promoted from major to fill one of the department's three assistant chief positions after the resignation of Hayward Finks.

Although former Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins was named interim chief for the period after Humphrey's retirement, which became effective May 20, she left the Police Department in June for an unnamed career opportunity outside the state.

Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley is now serving as interim chief.

Since 1996, Helton has worked for the Little Rock Police Department, first as an officer and later as a detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

As the commander over the Executive Bureau, Helton's duties include supervising divisions such as headquarters, training and professional standards, he wrote in his application.

Helton graduated from J.A. Fair High School in 1991; he later completed additional degree programs at Central Baptist College, Liberty University and the FBI National Academy, according to his application.

"As an ambitious and accessible leader, I have the ability to effect change through my involvement in the community, my servant leadership, and desire for a well-rounded, open approach to policing," Helton wrote in a cover letter addressed to Scott. "I wish to lead a progressive police department with an emphasis on diversity, positive engagement through community policing, continued upgrades to technology, and a commitment to 21st Century Policing principles while reducing crime."

Mitch McCoy of KARK and Fox 16 first reported that Helton had applied for chief.

A total of 21 individuals including Helton had applied as of July 1, according to records the city of Little Rock recently provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In addition to Helton, three individuals have applied who were previously not reported by the Democrat-Gazette: Albert Chesser Jr., Robert Dunlap and Megan Sowell.

Chesser is a former investigator with a Chicago government office then known as the Office of Municipal Investigation, his application says. He now works for United Security Company as well as an investigator and facilitator with the city of Chicago's Board of Elections Commission.

Dunlap serves as chief of jails and courts for the Wayne County sheriff's office in Michigan.

According to his application, prior to joining the sheriff's office in 2010, Dunlap worked for the Detroit Police Department from 1986 to 2008. He retired as assistant chief for operations, his application says.

Sowell works as the director of operations for Waterford.org in Taylorsville, Utah.

The organization's website describes Waterford Upstart as "a kindergarten readiness project serving 4-year-old children and their families."

Before joining Waterford.org in September 2020, Sowell served as the director of training and development for the Willis Independent School District in Willis, Texas, according to her application.