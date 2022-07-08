LIVE! in NWA: Daniel Bennett Group plays FPL Sunday

The Daniel Bennett Group will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fayetteville Public Library during the Mountain Street Stage concert series. This event will be a a special CD release concert for Daniel Bennett Group's new album, "New York Nerve." Bennett will be joined by Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and bassist Kevin Hailey. Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Learn more about him at danielbennett.net.

• Route 358 plays at 7 p.m. today at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St., Siloam Springs. facebook.com/creeksidetaproom.

• Chris Acker & the Growing Boys with Jess Harp and Jude Brothers starts at 8 p.m. today; Paul Benjaman & Seth Lee Jones perform at 8 p.m. Saturday (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Joel Frahm performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($12; $10 members) for the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Saturday; Kurt Hunter plays at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

• The Rumors, The Misdemeanors and Bellwether Sirens play at 9 p.m. Saturday ($5) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, Fayetteville. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• Ray Wylie Hubbard plays at 8:30 p.m. July 14 at George's Majestic Louge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

