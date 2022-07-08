Louisiana records its 1st monkeypox

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s first detected cases of monkeypox have been found in a state resident and a visitor from out of state, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday.

“There are likely more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox existing in Louisiana than have been formally tested and identified to date,” the Health Department said.

The Louisiana resident lives in the New Orleans region, the department said.

No additional information — including whether the state resident had any contact with the visitor, or where the visitor went in Louisiana — will be released to protect patient privacy, department spokesperson Michelle Mc-Calope said.

She said the Health Department is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the patients’ health care providers to identify and notify people in Louisiana who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious.

The virus had been found in at least 605 residents of 35 other states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, according to the CDC. Thousands of cases have been reported worldwide.

Most monkeypox patients experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. More serious illness may include a rash and lesions.



