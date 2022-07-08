Lynn Hamilton retiring after almost a half century with WEHCO Media

Lynn Hamilton is retiring from WEHCO Media Inc. after almost 48 years with the company.

His retirement is effective July 29.

Since 2013, he has served as president and general manager of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Inc.

Hamilton started in October 1974 as a data processing manager for WEHCO Media Inc., the parent company of newspaper and cable television operations of which Walter E. Hussman Jr. is chairman.

"Of course, he did an outstanding job with that," said Hussman. "He's done an outstanding job at everything he's done."

"I was 26," said Hamilton. "Walter Hussman was 27. He was hiring people his own age. That's just one of the many ways I've been fortunate in my career."

The Hussman family had bought the Arkansas Democrat just a few months earlier, in March of 1974.

From 1982 to 2013, Hamilton served as vice president of operations for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and its predecessor, the Arkansas Democrat.

Hussman said Hamilton led the newspaper through some tumultuous times, but even more change was on the horizon.

In 2018, the Democrat-Gazette began its shift to a digital-replica newspaper delivered via iPad or other electronic devices.

Hussman said Hamilton was instrumental in that change.

"It took a lot of great management to do that and do it successfully," Hussman said. "Since there wasn't a model to go by, we had to invent it as we went along. The implementation went extremely well. You have to be not only a good manager you have to be able to adapt to changes. Lynn's a very level-headed guy. He's a good manger, has good judgement."

"I'm grateful for my career of nearly 48 years with WEHCO Media," said Hamilton, 73. "Grateful for the many personal and professional growth opportunities, and for the friendships with co-workers. I've been proud of our newspaper, both as the Democrat and the Democrat-Gazette, proud of its core values, and proud to be an employee of what is without doubt the best newspaper of similar size in America today.

"I'll be watching with enthusiasm, and continuing pride, as the current management and fourth generation of the Hussman family take the Democrat-Gazette into the future."

Hamilton was referring to Eliza Hussman Gaines, who is Walter Hussman's daughter and the Democrat-Gazette's executive editor.

"I am happy for Lynn and grateful for his long service to our company," said Nat W. Lea IV, president and chief executive officer of WEHCO Media. "Lynn joined the Arkansas Democrat and had the unique experience of living through the newspaper war with Walter. He is an important part of our company's history and its success. His daily contributions will be missed."

"Lynn has served our company with excellence for almost 48 years," said Mark Lane, president of WEHCO's newspaper division. "It's been my honor to work alongside Lynn these past five years. He brought a high level of professionalism to his job each day. I wish him great health and happiness in his retirement years."

Hamilton was born in Madera, Calif., and graduated from high school in Fresno, Calif., according to an interview he did in 2006 with the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

He moved to Arkansas shortly after graduation to work for his older brother, Clay, who had offered him a job at his data processing business.

Hamilton graduated from what was then Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway and taught math for three months at a Memphis high school. He spent the next three years in the Navy.

He returned to Little Rock and worked briefly as a data processing manager for a small trucking company before going to work for WEHCO Media.

"It was the only job in town that was open, so I took it," Hamilton said in the Pryor Center interview. "I had to have something fast. I thought, 'I'll stay a couple of years, then I'll leave.'"

He stayed for almost half a century.

During that time, he earned a master's of business administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and spent 15 years on the North Little Rock School Board. He also wrote a book, "The Secrets of School Board Success: Practical Tips for Board Members."

At one point, in 1979, Hamilton went into Hussman's office to tell him he was leaving.

"Why?" asked Hussman.

"I told him that I was tired of pushing buttons on computers, and I wanted an opportunity for a management job," Hamilton told the Pryor Center. "And he said, 'Well, what if we make you business manager?'"

"I was floored -- dumbfounded," said Hamilton.

He was also business manager, which came with a 20% raise.

Hamilton said he had a job offer from an insurance company in 1979.

"I could have taken that job," he said "but I wouldn't have had the pride in the mission that I've had working at the newspaper and supporting the journalists."

"What I truly feel on a gut level is gratitude," said Hamilton. "I am so fortunate in the way things have developed in my life. Walking into that newspaper when I was 26 was not something I planned, but it worked out well. I'm grateful for that experience."