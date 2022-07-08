Man fleeing Jacksonville police killed in crash, authorities say

A 49-year-old man died after fleeing a traffic stop in Jacksonville and crashing into a tree on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Jacksonville police officers conducted a traffic stop at the 2200 block of John Harden Drive around 9:15 p.m. due to a vehicle having fake tags and a broken brake light, according to a news release from the department.

According to the release, police discovered that the driver had a warrant for absconding parole and a search waiver on his file. They directed him to exit the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver instead fled, traveling south on U.S. 67. The man, identified in an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report as Thomas Rettstatt of Cabot, crashed into a tree near the Interstate 440 interchange.

He was pronounced dead by the Pulaski County coroner at the scene.

According to the release, Jacksonville authorities requested that Arkansas State Police conduct a crash investigation.

Rettstatt was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu at the time of the crash, the report states. Troopers described conditions as dry and clear when the wreck happened.



