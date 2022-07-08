The nation in brief: Michigan hopeful denies guilt in riot

Michigan hopeful denies guilt in riot

A Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded innocent Thursday for his actions during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when he says he and other supporters of then-President Donald Trump were exercising their free-speech rights.

Ryan Kelley appeared via video for a brief hearing in federal court, weeks after the real estate broker was arrested at his home and charged with several misdemeanors for his role in the riot.

Kelley said little during the hearing, but at a debate Wednesday night he said he and others at the Capitol were unhappy with the election in which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

"That was a First Amendment activity by a majority of those people, myself included," Kelley said. "We were there protesting the government because we don't like the results of the 2020 election, the process of how it happened. And we have that First Amendment right. And that's what 99% of the people were there for that day."

Kelley is accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission.

Federal investigators said Kelley was recorded on video outside the Capitol the day of the insurrection, repeatedly waving to the crowd and directing people toward stairs leading into the building. He used his phone to "film the crowd assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol police officers" and was in a crowd that climbed stairs to a Capitol entrance after causing police to retreat, the FBI said.

Floridian fined for threats to lawmakers

TAMPA, Fla. -- A federal judge sentenced a former Trump supporter to three years of probation and a $7,000 fine for sending an email threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and three other congresswomen.

David George Hannon, 67, also must undergo mental and substance abuse treatment and have no contact with Omar or Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Hannon, who had pleaded guilty to threatening a federal official, sent the email after the four Democratic lawmakers held a news conference in July 2019 in response to criticism from former President Donald Trump, who said they should "go back" to the "crime-infested places" they came from.

"He was doing that because Trump told him to," his daughter, Elizabeth Hannon Dillon, told the judge Wednesday. "He was a Trump supporter and now he regrets it."

This threat was "heinous and inappropriate in every regard," U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said. "This sort of behavior has no place in our society."

Hannon told the judge, "I'm very, very sorry and very remorseful about my behavior that night."

Prison sought in 'ballot harvesting' case

YUMA, Ariz. -- Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a School Board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary.

But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should bar Guillermina Fuentes from holding public office during that period. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing was postponed until Sept. 1.

Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in "ballot harvesting" -- a practice once used by both political parties to boost turnout that was made illegal by a 2016 state law that barred anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning an early ballot for another person. It's the only case filed so far by the state attorney general under the law, which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld last year.

Authorities say Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor, ran a sophisticated operation using her status in Democratic politics in the Arizona border city to persuade voters to let her gather and, in some cases, fill out their ballots. But the crime she admitted to does not involve filling out ballots or any broader efforts.

2 men charged in harassment scheme

NEW YORK -- U.S. prosecutors announced charges Thursday against a government agent and private investigator in a widening probe of an alleged scheme to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States.

Craig Miller, a 15-year employee of the Department of Homeland Security, and Derrick Taylor, a former employee of the agency, were named in an indictment filed in federal court in Brooklyn. Prosecutors allege they obstructed justice by plotting to obtain information from a restricted federal law enforcement database.

Miller, 48, of Hastings, Minn., and Taylor, 60, of Irvine, Calif., are among the latest defendants indicted in a wide-ranging probe of what American officials describe as increasingly aggressive efforts by the Chinese government to seek out, silence and threaten pro-democracy activists abroad.

The defendants are to be arraigned at a later date.



