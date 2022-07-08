Miller County juvenile center could get new purpose: emergency services and dispatch

TEXARKANA -- The Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center may have some life left in it.

Last month, the Miller County Budget and Finance Committee agreed to recommend to the full Quorum Court that the county close the center.

"I actually don't have a vote on this, but I'm in favor of closing the JDC," County Judge Cathy Harrison said at the June 28 meeting. "The county would save a minimum of $600,000 a year if the JDC gets closed."

Harrison, the chief executive of Miller County, based her calculation on how much the county would recoup from housing juvenile detainees out of town.

"It costs the county $252 per day to house one juvenile. At Pine Bluff's JDC, it costs just $75 per day."

The committee did not discuss moving juvenile inmates to Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles northeast of Texarkana.

Even with the closure, the Lantz Lurry building, which was constructed in 1995, would still have value to the county.

Harrison said the building, off Interstate 49 near Texarkana Regional Airport, could be used to house the county's Office of Emergency Services. It also has potential as a central 911 dispatch center for Texarkana and Miller County, the county executive said, especially since the state is asking the county to consolidate its emergency answering service with the city later in the year.

Presently, emergency calls outside the city limits are routed to the Miller County jail. Calls inside the city limits go to the Bi-State Justice Center, where both Texarkana and Bowie County share communication services.

In May, the county accepted the city's offer to pay $80 per inmate per day. The arrangement will last at least until the end of the year, at which time the city will assess if it can afford to contribute more.

The Juvenile Detention Center holds 10 to 32 juveniles at a time, on average, with 80% city inmates and 20% county inmates.

The county's budget committee will present its recommendation at the July 11 Quorum Court meeting.