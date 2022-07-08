Lottery: $1M ticket sold in Bryant, prize unclaimed

A million-dollar winning ticket in the MegaMillions lottery game was sold at a gas station in Bryant, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The release states that the ticket was a winner in the July 1 drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 27, 29, 38 and 62. The player matched all the white balls, but not the Megaball number 12.

The ticket was sold at a Road Runner gas station, 23190 Interstate 30 in Bryant, the release states. Lottery officials are encouraging anyone who bought a ticket from there to check and see if they are the winner.

The winner has 180 days from July 1 to claim the prize, according to the news release.

Once the winner claims their prize, they will become the 86th person in the state to win a million dollars or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it began in 2009.

The prize also has to be claimed in order for Road Runner to receive a 1% commission for selling the winning ticket, totaling $10,000, according to the release.