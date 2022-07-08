Minor dies in 2-vehicle crash near Genoa

MILLER COUNTY – A minor is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday on Arkansas 196, east of Texarkana, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. near Miller County 295, just outside Genoa, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The minor, whom the report did not identify, was driving a 1999 Honda east on Arkansas 196 when the vehicle went off the roadway, turned counterclockwise and crossed the yellow line, according to the report.

Troopers said the Honda’s passenger-side struck the front end of a westbound 2003 Dodge driven by a 73-year-old Fouke man. The minor was ejected from the vehicle.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety indicate at least 285 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year.