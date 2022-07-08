MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Arkansas native blanks Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas stranded 11 runners and Arkansas native Gavin Stone pitched six scoreless innings for Tulsa, guiding the Drillers to a 3-0 win Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals produced five hits and drew six walks but were unable to bring any runs across.

"We had our chances, especially early," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "You can't waste them against a guy like that."

Stone shut down the Naturals' bats for most of the night. The right-handed pitcher from Lake City played at the University of Central Arkansas before the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He gave up no runs on three hits, striking out eight batters over his 94 pitches thrown.

"It was just great to be back in Arkansas pitching in front of familiar faces finally," said Stone, who went to Riverside High School just outside of Jonesboro. "That was really what kept me focused through the game was just knowing I would get to see their faces after the game, and it would be a great night regardless.

"Playing Low-A ball in California and then going to Michigan, you aren't really close to home in Arkansas. Being back here and finally seeing faces I know was so special."

Widger had high praise for the right-hander.

"That's the third time we've seen him and he's as good as we've seen in this league," Widger said. "He's as good as I've seen in the minor leagues so far this year with the type pitches he's had against us. When you got out against a guy like that, we had our chances, we had our chances and had some good at-bats and walks, and just couldn't get the big hit when we needed it."

The Drillers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kody Hoese singled on a line drive to left field, scoring leadoff batter Jeren Kendall.

In the fifth inning the Naturals threatened to get on the board. With runners on first and second, Tyler Gentry sent a line drive single to left field. Maikel Garcia rounded third base for home but was gunned down at the plate, keeping Northwest Arkansas scoreless.

It was Gentry's ninth straight game recording a base hit, finishing 2 for 3 and drawing a walk. Tucker Bradley led the Naturals' bats going 3 for 4 out of the designated hitter spot.

Tulsa padded its lead in the eighth inning. Devin Mann manufactured some two-out production for the Drillers with a double to put runners on second and third, then Naturals' reliever Yefri Del Rosario threw a wild pitch to give up a run. The next at-bat, Leonel Valera singled to score Mann, which gave Tulsa a 3-0 advantage.

Northwest Arkansas went down quietly in the final stages of the game, breaking a three-game winning streak with the loss.

"Sometimes it's not bad hitting, it's just really good pitching," Widger said. "Today it might have been a combination of the two. He just pitched really well."