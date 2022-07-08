



• Guitar icon Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water. Santana, 74, was "doing well" Wednesday after being taken from Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., about 40 miles from Detroit, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, manager Michael Vrionis said. "Just taking it easy," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. "Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all." Santana was released that night. It was unknown when Santana -- the artist behind such hits as "Oye Como Va″ and "Black Magic Woman″ -- would resume performing; he and his band have been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire.

• A federal judge sentenced Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series "Cheer," to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah on Wednesday also ordered that the sentence be followed by eight years of court-supervised release. He told Harris to consider the sentence an "expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims, and that in the future some healing can occur." Harris, 22, of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, had pleaded guilty to one count each of receiving child pornography and traveling with the intention to engage in illegal sexual conduct, and he has been in custody at a federal detention facility. Before learning his sentence, he apologized to his victims, saying, "I am deeply sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you. I pray deep down that your suffering comes to an end." Harris also said, "I'm not an evil person. I'm still learning who I am and what my purpose is." "Cheer," which follows the competitive cheerleading squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, was a big success upon its release in 2020 and Harris became popular for his upbeat attitude and his encouraging "mat talk." He interviewed celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."





Jerry Harris talks to an actress on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher File)





