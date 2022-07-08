New pitch serves Kolek well in win at Dickey-Stephens Park





Stephen Kolek put together his best start in more than a month Thursday as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 6-5 at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Kolek pitched 6 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts and 4 total base runners allowed against the Cardinals. It came in part thanks to a pitch he hadn't thrown since high school.

After allowing four earned runs over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Tulsa Drillers on July 1, Travelers pitching coach Sean McGrath suggested Kolek make an addition to his repertoire, a two-seam fastball.

"In high school, I didn't actually know how to manipulate [a two-seam] very well," Kolek said. "Once it was explained to me just last week, I was able to pick it up pretty quick and understand how it should move."

The Travelers' offense provided some early run support, scoring two runs over the first three innings. Connor Hoover stretched Arkansas' lead to 5-0 with a three-run home run to right field in the sixth.

Unfortunately for Kolek and Arkansas, the Travelers' bullpen allowed three runs in the eighth inning and two in the ninth, tying the game at 5-5 and forcing extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Hoover struck again, hitting a walk-off single to score Cade Marlowe.

Kolek had one bullpen session to work on his two-seam fastball with McGrath before Thursday's start, but he took to the pitch quickly. It was decided that it would be added to the game plan against Springfield.

"[Kolek] had been struggling to get anything to the bottom of the zone, and we knew that the way he released his four-seam that a two-seam would be an easy transition," McGrath said. "He proved it. He went out in the bullpen and had it right away, had a feel for the bottom of the zone and he did it tonight in a big way."

Kolek is the Seattle Mariners' No. 27 prospect but has struggled over his previous five starts, going 1-4 with a 7.94 ERA. He said he is now hoping the additional pitch will help him return to the form that garnered that ranking.

"I definitely needed [this start]," Kolek said. "I've been struggling a bit, so I've been trying to get back to that. ... Once I learned this pitch, and saw how good it could be, I got really excited to try it out in a game. I knew that it would create a lot of opportunity for me."





Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Levi Stoudt (6-4, 4.81 ERA); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (4-6, 6.04 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box; $9 reserved; $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Fireworks







