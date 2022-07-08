Northwest National hits jackpot on federal money for terminal project

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport is receiving $13 million from a federal Airport Terminal Program to help pay for terminal renovations and a skybridge linking the parking garage with the terminal.

"We are extremely grateful for this generous grant that will help XNA provide a much higher level of customer service and safety," said airport authority board Chairman Jim Krall. "The leadership team and XNA board have emphasized healthy financial stewardship at the airport over the last few years, putting the project on hold until the financial resources were available. This grant will help provide the funds to move forward on the new skybridge project."

Planned work includes expanding the terminal, adding an upper level walkway/bridge, replacing and adding escalators and updating the baggage handling system. Local money may be used to complete the project.

Airport officials learned recently they have $30 million in cash available for projects.

The new arrivals lobby project was merged last year with a skybridge project that links the terminal and parking deck. The project's estimated cost is $40 million. Putting the project out for bid was placed on hold last year until airport officials learned whether federal money would be available.

The Biden administration is giving nearly $1 billion to 85 airports across the country to expand and upgrade terminals and other facilities, using money approved in last year's federal infrastructure bill.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects will help meet future demand for travel and make flying safer and more efficient.

"I don't think anybody could look at airports across America today and say that the existing system and existing levels of funding have been adequate," Buttigieg told reporters.

The grants announced Thursday are the first installment of $5 billion for airport projects that were included in an infrastructure bill Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed in November.

In the past, federal funds have gone largely into runways, taxiways and towers while airports paid for terminal upgrades with money they get from passenger facility charges -- up to $4.50 per flight that is tacked onto every airline ticket.