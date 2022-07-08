HOCKEY

Slovakian goes No. 1

The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Draft Thursday night, making him the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. While Shane Wright was long considered the front-runner to be the top pick, the New Jersey Devils surprisingly selected Slovak defenseman and Slafkovsky Olympic teammate Simon Nemec second. In another surprise, the Arizona Coyotes took Logan Cooley third with Wright slipping to the Seattle Kraken at No. 4. Slafkovsky, who was named MVP at the Beijing Olympics for leading the tournament with seven goals in seven games, started thinking this was possible after meeting the Canadiens at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo. Nemec, who along with Slafkovsky are the highest-drafted players from Slovakia 22 years after Marian Gaborik went third to Ottawa in 2000. The Canadiens weren't done making moves in their first home draft since 2009. They traded defenseman Alexander Romanov to the New York Islanders for the 13th pick and moved that selection and the 66th to the Chicago Blackhawks for young forward Kirby Dach. It was the second dismantling move made Thursday by the Blackhawks, who also traded high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for three picks.

GOLF

Svensson shoots a 62

Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead Thursday in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Nickholasville, Ky. Playing through temperatures in the 90s at Keene Trace, the Canadian eagled the par-5 15th and eighth holes. The first eagle came after his lone bogey on No. 14, and the second -- on a 31-foot putt -- gave him the lead. Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal and Robin Roussel of France each shot 64. The Barbasol Championship is the European tour's first co-sanctioned event in the U.S. and features 50 players from the European tour among 156 competitors. The winner will get the final spot next week in the British Open at St. Andrews. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for 12th after a 6-under 66. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) posted a 4-under 68 and is tied for 34th place. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is at 2-under 70 and tied for 71st.

Triangle has record start

Cameron Tringale has played 331 times on the PGA Tour without winning. His career-best round of 9-under 61 might help him change that at a tournament run by the European tour. Tringale ran off six consecutive birdies to start the back nine at The Renaissance Club on Thursday and had a three-shot lead in the Scottish Open, the first European event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland saw work with putting coach Phil Kenyon pay off in his round of 64, the only one close to Tringale. U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick opened with 71, while PGA champion Justin Thomas held on as long as he could. Thomas bogeyed three of his last five holes for a 73. The low score from the afternoon was Kurt Kitayama at 66, and only five other players who faced the afternoon wind managed to break par.

Cejka surges late

Alex Cejka birdied two of the final three holes for a 6-under 64 and a two-stroke lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio. Cejka birdied the par-3 seventh and par-4 ninth to cap a bogey-free round on Firestone Country Club's South Course. The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year. David Toms was second, also closing on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at even-par 70. Glen Day (Little Rock) and John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) both turned in rounds of 3-over 73.

FOOTBALL

Shanahan among semifinalists

Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 27 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask. The list of 25 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy "White Shoes" Johnson; five-time Pro Bowl CB Lester Hayes. The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists stage. The results will be announced July 27.