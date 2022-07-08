OPINION | CORALIE KOONCE: On honor





"For Brutus is an honorable man; so are they all, all honorable men."--William Shakespeare, "Julius Caesar"

What is honor, and who is honorable? There are two kinds of dictionary definitions. You may define honor as being honest, fair, and principled; loyal to friends and family; decent and dependable. The honorable admit their mistakes; they strive to maintain civil discourse. Whether in business or private life, honorable people deal with others in good faith. A closely related term, integrity, implies a high degree of trustworthiness and incorruptibility.

Or honor describes social esteem, prestige; in other words, an admired position in institutions and societies that are based on hierarchies. It is composed of titles and rank; respected occupations; laudatory mentions; old family; great possessions. Men used to "defend their honor" by fighting duels, and youth gangs had rumbles about dissing. This second definition of honor relates more to worldly success than to conscience. Meanwhile, the aroma of worthiness is kept in a bottle and sprayed on as needed.

Call them real honor and mock honor. (Perversions of the concept also exist, such as honor killings, or the absolute loyalty demanded by cult leaders.)

In previous centuries, women's honor was a separate thing, believed to consist of chastity and conforming to social conventions. Now people hold themselves to the standards of real honor regardless of gender. The honorable say what they mean and mean what they say; they are known to be "as good as their word." They are loyal to their buddies in war and their friends in peacetime; but they are not so loyal to any human being that they will give up their own conscience.

Mock honor is often accompanied by hypocrisy. Dishonorable acts arise from low motives such as greed, revenge, jealousy, power, and malice or general meanness. Yet surprisingly often, such actions are disguised with altruistic, religious, or patriotic sentiments. People may even fool themselves, but how do they fool others? Apparently not everybody recognizes or cares about objective truth--or about honor.

Honesty means much more than not stealing or not telling outright lies. Honest people also avoid lies of omission. They are skeptical of spin; they know that the public relations industry serves political figures, celebrities, and businesses in order to "accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative." Our information has holes in it, and we are surrounded by exaggerated claims that may not be lies but are not the truth either. Meanwhile, the MeToo movement has unmasked several men whose high reputations concealed their harassment and even assault of women.

Public issues come in shades of gray, but sometimes people can't integrate the pros and cons. This results in splitting: Thinking becomes black/white, all-or-nothing. Splitting leads to extreme views of all sorts--cut-and-paste positions--while more honorable individuals make the extra effort to determine what they themselves really think and why.

Intellectual honesty demands that our assertions are based on the best possible logic and evidence. A person of honor assumes the responsibility that their facts are straight before passing them on. To believe only what you want to believe; to disbelieve or refuse to hear anything that makes you uncomfortable: That is as dishonest as telling a lie.

Fairness is another virtue of the honorable person, and respect for the dignity of every individual. Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" is for many people an exemplar of a man of honor.

In contrast, mock honor often overlooks practices in which we favor family and friends, or people who look like us, or who go to the same church. Such practices include nepotism, systemic racism, and extreme gender bias as expressed in state laws and Supreme Court decisions that treat fertile women like breeding stock.

Judges are considered to be especially honorable persons to be treated with respect and deference. Accordingly, they are addressed as "Your Honor." But what, then, do we make of judges at the highest level who state under oath at their confirmation hearings that they regard Roe v. Wade as settled precedent, but who then vote to scuttle it at the first opportunity? This hardly seems honorable; some call it impeachable.

It's also an example of political partisanship resulting from ideological court packing.

The founders dreaded--for good reason--the formation of political parties or "factions." Today, the two major parties act like two nations at war, with Republicans the main aggressors and connivers. This condition began in earnest in 1994 when Newt Gingrich and his cohorts, mostly from Southern states, entered the House, and ended civility.

Men struggle to keep their honor intact during the extreme conditions of war. Politics that is conducted like war is a degraded politics. When your ethic boils down to "the end justifies the means," honor has completely left the arena.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Twelve Dispositions: A Field Guide to Humans."



