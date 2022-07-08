100 years ago

July 8, 1922

CONWAY -- Pretty Mamie Thornton, aged 17, who was found by police officers yesterday at the Union Station in Denver, Colo., where she was waiting for her "Bobbie," is en route home tonight, according to information received here. Mamie told the Denver police that she and "Bobbie" were to be married upon her fiance's arrival there. ... A brother of Mamie's, who works in a local garage, forwarded money to her today, with which to buy a return ticket home. Denver dispatches said that Mamie was sobbing pitifully when Detective Robertson and City Chaplain Goodheart took her in charge.

50 years ago

July 8, 1972

• Another counterfeit $100 bill turned up Thursday in North Little Rock, the police said Friday. This one was found about 3:05 p.m. by Mrs. C. A. Beem ... outside the First American National Bank at the Rose City Shopping Center. She gave it to an employee inside. The North Little Rock police had arrested two men the day before on suspicion of passing and attempting to pass $100 counterfeit bills Tuesday and Wednesday in North Little Rock. Both men were turned over to the United States Secret Service, who filed charges Friday.

25 years ago

July 8, 1997

• Little Rock will pay former zoo employee Billy Gatlin $14,500 as part of a proposed settlement to his 1996 lawsuit against the city. The settlement, which awaits Pulaski County Circuit Judge John Ward's signature, will also allow Gatlin's city personnel file to reflect his departure as a resignation instead of a firing. The settlement is nearly equal to the $14,630 annual salary that Gatlin received from the city. He worked as a zoo keeper's helper from Jan. 11, 1995, to June 5, 1996, when he was fired. ... Gatlin sued the city about two months after losing his job. The city said he was fired for insubordination, saying he entered the elephant exhibit alone after being told not to. Gatlin contends he was fired because he was speaking out publicly about mistreatment of zoo animals.

10 years ago

July 8, 2012

• The Arkansas Forestry Commission responded to 25 wildfires Saturday as "extreme" conditions persisted despite rainfall in several areas, officials said. Local firefighters and Forestry Commission crews were still working two fires in Boone County and one in Pulaski County about 9 p.m. Saturday, commission spokesman Sheila Doughty said. ... The brief rains were a "drop in the bucket," given the extended drought that the state has seen, she said. Burn bans are in effect in 73 of the state's 75 counties, with Calhoun and Desha counties as the only exceptions, Doughty said in a news release. On Friday, firefighters and Forestry Commission crews contained a wildfire in Johnson County that burned 91 acres, destroyed one home and two outbuildings, damaged two homes and threatened nine others, the news release states.