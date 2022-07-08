THE RECRUITING GUY: Razorbacks, Briles made Singleton a priority

University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles wasn't going to be outworked while recruiting ESPN 4-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, who committed to the Hogs on April 25.

Singleton, 6-1, 225 pounds, of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga., picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Central Florida, Georgia, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina State and other programs.

North Cobb Coach Shane Queen praised Briles for his laser focus on Singleton.

"Briles made him a priority," Queen said. "Because some people thought he was a running quarterback, they didn't come in on him until late. A couple of months again some of the big time schools that ... they came in late on him. I'm not going to throw any names out there, but they started to see how hard he's worked on his consistency and his accuracy."

The Hogs have connections with other North Cobb players. They signed highly touted receiver Sam Mbake for the 2022 class and are actively recruiting class of 2024 athlete David Eziomume, who visited the Hogs in June. Queen said he appreciates the efforts of Briles and Coach Sam Pittman to recruit the school.

"He comes by every chance he gets," Queen said of Briles. "So that relationship there and Coach Pittman getting on the phone with us. It's been great relationship so far."

Singleton was named Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year as a junior after completing 166 of 221 passes for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,018 yards and 25 touchdowns.

As a sophomore, he was the 3-7A Offensive Player of the Year after completing 127 of 193 passes for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Singleton excelled at the recent Elite 11 finals that showcased the top 2023 quarterbacks in the nation in Los Angeles on June 28-30. The Elite 11 website reports 12 of the past 13 quarterbacks to have won the Heisman Trophy attended the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 Regional.

"In the pro session of the Elite 11 the other day, he completed 80% of his passes," Queen said. "Last year he completed 75% of his passes for us."

ESPN rates Singleton the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the nation for the 2023 class. Queen said the future Razorback can beat you two different ways.

"If you stack the box, he can beat you with his arm, and if you drop right, he can beat you with his legs," Queen said.

While watching Singleton's highlight video. the similarities to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson are striking.

"He's a generational-type player," Queen said. "He's 220 pounds and runs a sub 4.5. He's not as tall as the Jefferson kid, but I would probably think he's a step faster."

Singleton has been a winner since his early playing days.

"They didn't lose a game through middle school," Queen said.

Queen also said when Singleton steps on the field, he plays with supreme confidence.

"If we took our high school team out to play the Georgia Bulldogs, he feels like we have a chance to win," Queen said. "The way I describe it to other coaches is when he walks on the field his head coach gets an inch taller because we know with the ball in his hands, we got a chance to win.

"He does the right thing in the class room. He has a 3.8 GPA. He volunteers time in our community and he's one of those kids the whole town rallies around because of his charisma, his integrity and his work ethic. He's put North Cobb High School on the map and I feel like he'll continue taking Arkansas to the next level."

Queen's son Tyler was an ESPN 4-star quarterback, who signed with Auburn and former coach Gus Malzahn in 2015.

"He'll tell you Malachi is the best quarterback to come through our school, and we've been open since 1959," Queen said.

Singleton has scared off opponents, making it hard to schedule.

"Our first five games are against opponents who were 72-10 last year," Queen said. "It's hard for us to find games because of him. He has yet to walk on the field in three years that he wasn't the best player on the field. He feels that way when he walks on the field. It's not a cockiness, it's the confidence level."

