Social work chief finishes Harvard program

Tamara Pace-Glover, the new Social Work Department chair at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, recently completed Harvard University's Management Development Program for higher education managers.

Harvard University's MDP philosophy centers around participants learning to recognize new ways to broadly see their departments, institutions, and the higher education community.

Within the UAPB School of Arts and Sciences, under the leadership of Dean Andrea Stewart, Pace-Glover brings a wealth of knowledge as the recently hired Social Work Department chair.

A Pine Bluff native and UAPB graduate, Pace-Glover has more than 12 years of direct practice in the field of social work.

The Social Work Department at UAPB prepares students to apply problem-solving techniques and intervention strategies as they work with diverse individuals, families, groups, communities, and organizations in rural and urban settings.

To advance that objective, Pace-Glover recently was accepted into and attended Harvard's program.

The MDP is a five-day program offered at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) campus at Cambridge, Mass.

The program's objective states that "higher education managers can gain the knowledge and insight needed to think more strategically, balance competing demands, and engage in more forward-thinking leadership practices."

Workshop modules included: m Higher Education Leadership: The Power and Potential of Reframing;

• A Framework for Advancing Anti-Racism Strategy on Campus;

• Building Belonging, Recognition, Recruitment, and Retention Strategies;

• Using Visual Planning Tools for Effective Strategy Development;

Challenging Decision on Campum s: Economic Reasoning Can Help;

• Negotiation Skills, Leadership Transitions Entry and Departure;

• The Authentic You.

"As a new department chair, I am fortunate to have Provost Robert Carr believe in my untapped leadership abilities and send me to this leadership training program," Pace-Glover said. "The connections and relationships established with other administrators from across the globe at Harvard were equally instrumental. The overall experience provided intensive training that was productive, educational, and thought-provoking. And, I can continue networking with a diverse and dynamic cohort through post-participant webinars."

Pace-Glover enrolled into Harvard's MDP via an online application process. The experience allowed her to share, learn, grow, and walk away with a wealth of vital information, techniques, and strategies that benefit the UAPB Social Work Department. In addition, her in-person participation allowed her to learn, network, and deepen her working relationships during the workshop through regular round-table discussions.

As she moves forward in her new role, her goal is to use this experience and others to remain an asset to the UAPB Social Work Department, the School of Arts and Sciences, the university, and the Pine Bluff community.

Pace-Glover earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work degree from UAPB in 2009, a Master of Social Work degree from Arkansas State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Social Work from Jackson State University.

She served as a social work professor at ASU for more than six years and is a licensed certified social worker in Arkansas. Pace-Glover has dedicated much of her time and service as a mental health therapist for various mental health agencies in Arkansas and Mississippi. Additionally, she was the 79th Miss University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2008-2009.

Mary Hester-Clifton is with the UAPB Communications office.