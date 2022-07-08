State grant sought for playground equipment in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- The City Council heard about a possible state grant to fund recreation needs for the city during its June 21 meeting.

"Pea Ridge is growing," said grant writer Cassie Elliott. "More recreational needs are out there for a growing city.

"It's a nice, little flat area. There's not much there right now, but the city would like to do some improvements to it and as part of the grant process -- to obtain the same type of grant we did for the splash pad a lot of the public need to be notified and let us know what they think Pea Ridge needs ... for recreation."

Elliott said the grant would be through the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. She said it would be a 50/50 grant, which means the state will give Pea Ridge $1 for every $1 Pea Ridge provides up to a maximum of $250,000 -- a $500,000 project. She said donations also count in the match.

She said the grant application is due in August, and recipients usually know by December or January. She said the mayor would probably have to speak in October. The grant is funded by the real estate transfer tax.

"Real estate has been good in the state the last year or so. They have lots of money to give out," Elliott said.

"We thought it would be a good time to apply and see what we can get for Pea Ridge," she added.

In response to a question from Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Elliott said the salaries of city employees and equipment used can count as in-kind donations for the city's portion of the grant match.

"Does anybody have any idea of what this project will cost?" council member Merrill White asked.

"The $250,000 is just the max," Elliott said, adding that only one portion of the project can be open at any one time so it may have to be done in phases.

Nathan See, Street Department superintendent, said the grant cost the city will apply for is for an all-inclusive playground. "That's a maximum of $175,000 to $200,000," he said.

City attorney Shane Perry asked why the city doesn't apply for the entire maximum allowed.

"A lot of cities can't afford to put that much in at one time," Elliott said. "It's a monetary thing. You can apply for as much as you want."

She explained that a city may provide $50,000 in cash but also $50,000 in labor and may have additional donations from community members.

"It's definitely something they like to see because that means that the community supports the park," Elliott said.

The council authorized the city applying for the grant.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a resolution expressing the willingness of the city to utilize federal aid transportation alternative program funds for a proposed Lee Town Road multiuse trail.

• Approved a resolution for a sidewalk on North Davis Street.

• Approved a resolution for sidewalk extension on McCulloch Street.

• Approved the city advertising bids for Otter Creek Sewer Basin work.