State sports brief

ATHLETICS

Lyon AD honored

Lyon College Athletic Director Kevin Jenkins was honored Thursday as the American Midwest Conference's Athletic Director of the Year.

Jenkins, in his 13th year as the Scots' AD and 36th in the school's athletic department, won the honor for the second time. The Scots had 108 students earning academic all-conference honors while seeing success on the field in men's soccer, baseball, women's basketball and women's wrestling. Jenkins also oversaw the installation of scoreboards at three sites and took over as the Scots' sports information director for a time as Lyon searched for a new one. Lyon also hosted the Mark Martin Automotive high school basketball tournament and the high school wrestling Meet of Champions this year under Jenkins' leadership.

Jenkins is the secretary of the AMC Board of Athletics Administration and a member of the NAIA-ADA Board of Directors. He is now eligible for the NAIA Athletics Director of the Year Award, which will be presented in September.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services