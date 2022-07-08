POLICE BEAT: Teen, 16, charged in toy gun threats | Traffic stop leads to Little Rock man’s arrest





Teen, 16, charged in toy-gun threats

A 16-year-old Little Rock resident is being charged as an adult after police say he stole a woman's car after threatening her with what later turned out to be a BB gun, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police arrested Montez Hardaway around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday near 3200 South Bryan St. after a woman told them he used a pistol to carjack her and officers found Hardaway driving the stolen vehicle.

Upon his arrest, Hardaway told officers he had a BB gun under the armrest of the car, the report states.

Hardaway is charged with three felony counts -- two of aggravated robbery and one of theft of property -- and a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge.

Traffic stop leads to LR man's arrest

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a man who is charged with having a defaced firearm and alcohol in his car, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Terrell Harris, 38, of Little Rock, around 12:20 a.m. after he was reportedly driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone on Pine Street.

Harris allegedly smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet, and police reported finding a cup of alcohol in the center console and a pistol that had been defaced under the driver's seat.

At the Pulaski County jail, Harris blew a .054 on a breath test, below the legal limit, the report states.

Harris is charged with two felonies -- possession of firearms by a certain person and possession of a defaced firearm -- as well as a misdemeanor open container charge, and a speeding count.



