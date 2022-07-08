The best of 2022 … so far

In an era when studios are so skittish and leery of missing their financial marks they've mostly regulated the cinematic year into specific quadrants -- Dead Winter, Early Summer, $UMMER!!!!, Fall Prestige Fare -- in order to try and best control an audience's interest, it's especially pleasurable when a truly wonderful film escapes from these confines and gets released into the wild.

This year, so far, that movie was Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's absolutely thrilling "Everything Everywhere All At Once," a phantasmagoria of action, comedy, pathos, and martial arts mayhem that leaves you wrung out and breathless as if you'd done a leg of the Tour de France. It's everything an audience might conceivably want, wrapped up dervish style and coming at you like a freight train.

As good as that one is, however, it's in fine company with some of the other standouts from the first seven months of 2022. Here are the best things I've seen this calendar year so far.

"Cow": Andrea Arnold's indelible doc isn't for everyone: People already invested in animal welfare might well find the film -- a portrait of a dairy cow living on a rural farm in England -- overwhelming. For more agriculturally minded people, however, it's not a simple screed against the evils of the industry (in fact, the farm is small, and the workers seem relatively kind-hearted toward their bovine charges), but an honest depiction of the life (and, it must be said, death) of a single cow over the course of several seasons. It's that much more compelling and powerful for not subscribing to an obvious agenda.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once": Mentioned above, and certainly the most fun I've had in a theater so far this year. In a telling testament to the film's sneaky assault on the box office, at many theaters it's still playing, after having been first released back at the end of March. In an industry in which most first-run films come and go inside of three or four weeks, that's extraordinary to sustain. According to boxofficemojo.com, last weekend, it was still the eighth highest grossing film domestically and it was released more than three months ago.

"Emergency": This one scores high in the degree-of-difficulty scale. You take a college comedy about a trio of friends wanting to complete a legendary frat party sweep, and add to that a sobering racial statement about the manner in which Black people have to constantly consider their actions with respect to law enforcement, without ever losing the comic vibe, or dramatic impact, and Carey Williams' smart, sharp-eyed film earns its place on this list. It conducts a difficult balancing act and absolutely nails the landing.

"Klondike": I saw Maryna Er Gorbach's searing war drama about the 2014 skirmish between Ukrainian loyalists, and the Russian-backed separatists that led to a passenger plane being shot down over the Donbas region, back in January at Sundance, a few short weeks before Russia's invasion. Its witheringly on-point, verite-style, which depicts the tremendous misery and casual brutality of the dispute as it affects a married couple living on a farm while expecting their first child, couldn't be more prescient and necessary. It's a thoroughly harrowing experience, but gives you a significant inkling into the horror that has been transpiring over the last few months. Given the current state of affairs, it's essential viewing.

"Navalny": Sticking with Putin's Russia, Daniel Roher's doc, captures the time after would-be political rival Alexei Navalny was nearly poisoned to death by Putin's FSB hench people, recovering in Germany right up until returning back to Russia, where he was promptly arrested at the airport, and put in prison (where he remains now). What we get to see of the man is a warm, self-effacing counterpoint to Putin's joyless autocrat, a sense of where Russia might be allowed to go had they a leader with less design on absolute power.

"Petite Maman": Celine Sciamma's wondrous film is indeed petite in running time (73 minutes), and scope (a young girl meets another young girl in the woods, and they become instant friends), but certainly not in emotional impact. The friend turns out to be the child version of the girl's own mother, who is somehow aware of this situation fantastique, allowing her to befriend the girl, and offer her a glimpse of the womanhood to come. The film's precision and elan are extraordinary. It's a quiet film that hits like a thunderclap.

"RRR": This deliriously fun action/drama/romance/musical vehicle (the R's stand for "Rise Roar Revolt") out of Tollywood seems to come at you from all angles at once, but director S.S. Rajamouli is firmly in control of his creation, even as it explodes like a fireball on the screen. Very loosely based on Indian history, set in the 1920s, when the country was still under the cruel thumb of their British oppressors, the film follows a pair of mismatched protagonists -- played by N.T. Rama Rau Jr. and Ram Charan -- as they befriend, betray, and re-befriend each other en route to vanquishing their shared enemy. It's long (just over three hours), but so stuffed with CGI tigers, extended dance sequences, and the homoerotic bonhomie of its pair of protagonists, it's impossible to resist.

"The Outfit": A quiet little crime thriller from Graham Moore that serves as a showcase for the British actor Mark Rylance, the film also features a tightly constructed narrative, taking place almost entirely within the confines of the Chicago tailor shop in which Rylance's character, the soft-spoken Leonard, toils as a fabric cutter. Working from a taut script Moore co-wrote with Johnathan McClain, the director teases out the intricacies of the plot with well-placed detail, and an impressive dedication to pace, creating a small, but richly satisfying slip stitch of a film.

"Top Gun: Maverick": Not a particular fan of the 1986 original, I put very little faith into the idea that director Joseph Kosinski would salvage anything with this long-delayed sequel. Sometimes, it's good to be dead wrong. A throwback to the heady days of pre-CGI action films, Kosinski's film turns out to be a blast: A full-throttle action flick, whose impressive aerial stunt work, and commitment from its star, Tom Cruise, provides more than enough entertainment to justify its existence. It's rare that a summer blockbuster catches you unaware -- studios pay hundreds of millions of dollars in publicity to ensure you know exactly what's coming -- so this one feels like an unexpected special treat.

"Watcher": Chloe Okuno's paranoia thriller, set in Bucharest, where a young, American wife (Maika Monroe) has just moved with her husband for his job, plays with the audience's sympathies. We're not sure whether the mysterious figure that seems to follow her is real or imagined out of her acute loneliness until the very end, when all is finally made clear. In the meantime, Okuno's camera follows her much like the stalker she comes to imagine behind every curtain and street corner, placing us in the uncomfortable position of helpless observer (it's as if we're all Jimmy Stewart in "Rear Window"), especially when things take a violent turn. Once it begins, it holds fast onto you until the end credits roll.