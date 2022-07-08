2 men face murder charges in June's drive-by shooting death of West Memphis toddler

Police have arrested two men who are now facing murder charges after a drive-by shooting in West Memphis last month that killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother.

Jerome Patterson, 19, and Johnny Warren, 18, addresses unknown, have both been charged with capital murder, first-degree battery and 13 counts of a terroristic act.

Jadaka Jimerson, age 2, was killed at around 1 a.m. June 17 in a shooting near 741 N. 18th St. in West Memphis, about a mile west of the convergence of northbound Interstate 55 and westbound Interstate 40. The shooting also injured the boy's mother, Yolanda Bonds.

Both of the shooting victims went to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden before officers with the West Memphis Police Department could arrive at the scene after receiving the shots-fired call. Bonds was later transferred to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

A court date for Patterson and Warren had not been announced as of Friday afternoon.