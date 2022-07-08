U.S. awards 2 state airports $18M

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced that two Arkansas airports will receive a total of $18 million for terminal improvements.

The grants are included in the first installment of what will be $1 billion a year over five years for airport projects nationally that were included in an infrastructure bill that Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed last November.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill will receive $13 million in funding while Texarkana Regional Airport will receive $5 million, according to figures from the Biden administration.

The two Arkansas airports are among 85 that will receive grants from the Airport Terminal Program, which is one of three aviation programs initiated under the infrastructure law.

The list released Thursday did not include grants for airports in Little Rock and Fort Smith.

Shane Carter, a spokesman for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field said airport officials will apply for the next funding cycle for fiscal 2023.

Kelly Johnson, chief operating officer for the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, said the money will help fund the construction of a skybridge between the parking deck and the terminal.

"It'll change the whole look of the building and the campus when you drive up towards the front of the terminal building," she said on Thursday.

"We've dubbed it the skybridge project, but it encompasses much more than the connection that's gonna go over five lanes of traffic from our parking lot," she said.

The funding will also help with building new escalators and elevators at the airport, she said.

The airport currently only has one elevator and one set of escalators, she said.

"So when one of those people-moving units go down, it really is problematic. And it becomes an ADA issue for us," she said, adding that the units have been in operation since the late 1990s and will be replaced.

The airport also has plans to replace baggage carousel units and give the lobby a facelift with new lighting, she said.

The airport's anticipated budget for the project is over $40 million, she said, thanking the Federal Aviation Administration "for realizing the importance of the project and giving us a large piece of the funding that's necessary to proceed."

For five years, the infrastructure package, which Biden signed into law in November, will annually dole out $1 billion in airport terminal grants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Airports not selected in this round of funding are eligible for grants down the line, according to the White House.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday that the projects will help meet future demand for travel and make flying safer and more efficient.

"I don't think anybody could look at airports across America today and say that the existing system and existing levels of funding have been adequate," Buttigieg told reporters.

The largest of the FAA grants include $60 million to improve the terminal and replace the bag-handling system at Denver International Airport, $50 million apiece for Boston's Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport in Florida, $49.6 million for Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C., to build a new concourse and $20 million for Pittsburgh International Airport to build a new terminal next to the old one.

The main airports in Detroit and Philadelphia will get more than $20 million each to renovate their restrooms.

The FAA said 532 airports submitted applications for 658 projects that, if all had been granted, would have totaled more than $14 billion.

In the past, federal funds have gone largely into runways, taxiways and towers while airports paid for terminal upgrades with money they get from passenger facility charges -- up to $4.50 per flight that is tacked onto every airline ticket.

Buttigieg said it is fine to spend taxpayer money on projects that were generally funded by passenger fees in the past because "there is a need out there; taxpayers expect it and want it."

Congress could consider raising ticket taxes for airport projects next year. Airports want to raise the fees, but airlines don't.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by The Associated Press.