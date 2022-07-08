Veterans invited to see VA head

Local veterans affairs representatives are inviting those who served in war or their spouses to meet Arkansas' top veterans services officer in Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Gina Chandler, assistant director for veteran services with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, will answer questions about eligibility for benefits from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Services Center, 114 S. State St.

"If they have any documentation -- let's say they've already filed a claim with the VA and they've got VA paperwork that they want us to take a look at or explain -- if they've got any questions about healthcare, they need to come by," Chandler said. "But not only is it the veterans who need to come by. Surviving spouses in Jefferson County can come by."

Veterans or their survivors who have been exposed to Agent Orange, defined as a tactical herbicide the U.S. military used to clear leaves and vegetation mainly during the Vietnam War, could be eligible for benefits thanks to some regulation changes the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs made. Among the changes was adding three presumptive conditions to its list of Agent Orange-related illnesses -- bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism.

According to Chandler, 4,609 veterans live in Jefferson County, making an impact of $85 million to the local economy. The new Veterans Services Center, which opened in November, is the first one built wholly for VA services since Chandler stepped into her current role, she said, and features a memorial of every Arkansan killed in war since World War I.

"Jefferson County sent a lot of veterans to Vietnam, as a matter of fact south Arkansas," said Col. Nate Todd, a Pine Bluff native who serves as Arkansas' VA secretary. "Their average age is about 72 to 74 years old, but the spouses live about 10 years longer."

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, a Persian Gulf War veteran, said the county created a multifaceted building where vets could be serviced for claims and use it for recreation, among other things. Veterans from other counties come to the new center as well, he said.

"We wanted them to have a place where they could come and unite around other veterans because veterans are most comfortable around veterans," Robinson said.

Beatrice Goodloe, the Jefferson County veteran services representative, asked vets to bring their DD-214 form, or discharge order, when meeting with Chandler.

"That'll tell me everything I need to know to help them get benefits and healthcare, get them in a homeless program and let them know we have a van that comes every Wednesday to send them to Little Rock [to the VA hospital]," Goodloe said. "We really need volunteers to drive the van. I'm down to one."

Robinson said he is planning to hire a second VA representative.