Walmart to raise fees on suppliers

Walmart Inc. will charge some suppliers two new fees beginning Aug. 1 that it says will help cover higher fuel and transportation costs.

Companies that use Walmart's Collect service to pick up their merchandise and move it to Walmart distribution centers, instead of transporting it themselves, will have to pay a fee for pickup plus a fuel surcharge, Walmart said in a memo to suppliers who use the service.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it is "formalizing" a Collect Pickup Program that includes the new fees. The program will help Walmart counter higher transportation costs without passing them on to customers by raising prices, the company said.

The Collect Pickup charge will be calculated monthly as a percentage of the cost of goods received at Walmart warehouses. Suppliers will see the monthly deductions starting in September for August's cost of goods received.

The fuel surcharge will be based on fuel costs to move merchandise.

Some suppliers use both Collect and prepaid shipping to move their goods. In those cases, the fees will apply only to Collect shipments.

Walmart also said it will continue evaluating its Collect trailer usage and shipping practices to keep transportation expenses low where possible.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com has already taken similar measures, adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge to its "fulfilled by Amazon" fees. The surcharge that took effect April 28 is subject to change, the company said.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's chief executive officer, said in May that fuel costs in its supply chain accounted for about a third of its first-quarter profit miss. Fuel ran more than $160 million higher in the U.S. than the company had forecast.

"We made progress matching pricing to the increased costs as the quarter progressed," McMillon said. "And while we expect some gross margin pressure in the second quarter, we expect an improvement over the first quarter."

Walmart will report its second-quarter results next month.

Donnie Williams, executive director of the University of Arkansas' Supply Chain Management Research Center in Fayetteville, said, given these conditions, "If suppliers didn't see something like this coming, then they weren't paying attention, especially the suppliers that work with both Amazon and Walmart."

"I believe Kroger and Target are also consistent with the same strategy," Williams said.

To prepare for other measures that may be coming down the pike from retailers trying to keep prices down, Williams said some will start exploring outsourcing this part of their supply chain strategy to third-party logistics providers.

These "may be able to provide cost savings through various transportation strategies, including consolidating loads with other shippers," Williams said.

"It will be interesting because some suppliers have enough power to push back on these fees and the retailers may have to increase their prices on some segments," he said.

But other suppliers who look to Walmart for a larger percentage of their revenue may not have as much leverage and will have to look for other ways to cut costs.

"Either way, suppliers will be looking systemically at their overall cost structure to find a way to mitigate these costs," Williams said.

Jennifer Bartashus, senior research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said she's seen suppliers use a couple of strategies to help recoup these higher costs imposed by retailers.

"The most common in recent months has been to increase the price of the goods provided -- a price increase for retailers," she said.

"The assumption is that retailers in turn can pass that higher cost on to consumers in the form of higher shelf prices," Bartashus said. "This has worked for a while, though it may become more difficult if inflation weighs on consumer spending."

"Other tactics include collaborating on promotions with retailers that can help generate higher volumes of items sold, or to focus on internal cost-control measures that can help them free up capital to pay fees," she said.

Ultimately, Bartashus said, "Walmart Collect is a convenience service, and like in all aspects of business, convenience often comes at a cost."