Wrecks on Arkansas’ roads and streets claim three lives

Three people were killed and another injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports and information from police.

A motorcyclist was killed around 4 p.m. Thursday in a collision that closed the northbound lanes of Little Rock's University Avenue, Little Rock police Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

The wreck happened in the 4600 block of South University Avenue, according to an alert from the Little Rock police department's app.

The motorcyclist was struck by a box truck and died of their injuries, Barnes said.

Traffic was still closed in the area by 5 p.m., with motorists being detoured to 53rd Street and Mabelvale Pike while officers and an accident reconstruction team worked the scene, the app stated.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not released Thursday.

Also Thursday, Jeri Sue Banks, 55, of Paragould, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. on U.S. 412 in Paragould while passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone and colliding with a Freightliner truck coming the other way, according to a report written by a Paragould police officer.

The driver of the big rig, Eduardo Trevino, 42, of Harlington, tried to avoid the crash but was unsuccessful and suffered injuries in the wreck.

On Wednesday, Brittany Woodson, 27, of Blytheville, was killed on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County when she collided with a Freightliner truck stopped in the outside lane, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Woodson tried to avoid the stopped vehicle but hit its trailer and was pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wrecks on U.S. 412 and I-55, the reports stated.