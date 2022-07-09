The nation in brief: 911 operator charged in 2020 death

911 operator charged in 2020 death

A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from her daughter that without medical help "she's going to die."

A Greene County detective last week filed charges against Leon "Lee" Price of Waynesburg in the 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on his reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that she would actually go to the hospital.

"I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance," said daughter Kelly Titchenell.

"This is unheard of, to me. I mean, they'll send an ambulance for anything," Titchenell said. "And here I am telling this guy that my mom's going to die. It's, like, her death, and she doesn't get an ambulance."

Price was arraigned June 29 and released on bail. He also was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression and obstruction, having questioned Titchenell repeatedly during the four-minute call about whether Kronk would agree to be taken for treatment.

"It has to be very clear throughout the entire state, that when you call it's not going to be conditioned on somebody on the other end of the phone saying there's going to be a service provided or not," said Lawrence Bolind Jr., who represents Titchenell in a federal lawsuit.

Titchenell sued Price, Greene County and two 911 supervisors in Pittsburgh federal court last month. The lawsuit accuses Price of "callous refusal of public emergency medical services."

Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo said he is also investigating whether there was any policy or training under which the 911 dispatchers were allowed to refuse services.

Secret Service director plans to retire

WASHINGTON -- The director of the Secret Service announced Thursday that he would retire at the end of the month after a 27-year career with the agency charged with protecting the president.

James Murray has accepted a position with the social media company Snap, which is known for the messaging app Snapchat, an agency spokesperson said.

Murray was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2019 after he grew disillusioned with director Randolph Alles.

"Joining the Secret Service was the easiest decision I have ever made," Murray said in a letter to agency employees. "Deciding it is time to move on, however, has been one of the most difficult."

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden expressed appreciation: "We are incredibly grateful for his service to our country and our family."

Border Patrol faulted for use of force

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback engaged in "unnecessary use of force" against nonthreatening Haitian immigrants but didn't whip any with their reins "intentionally or otherwise," according to a federal investigation of chaotic scenes along the Texas-Mexico border last fall that sparked widespread condemnation.

In a report released Friday, Customs and Border Protection blamed a "lack of command control and communication" for mounted agents using their horses to block and move migrants during an influx of Haitians arriving at the border near Del Rio.

Video and photos of the incident made it appear agents were whipping Haitians, which caused outrage among advocacy groups and civil rights leaders. The Biden administration promised a full investigation after many in the president's own party objected that such tactics with racial overtones were the kinds of policies the U.S. was supposed to be moving away from after years of hardline immigration tactics.

Four Border Patrol employees -- who have been on administrative duty since the investigation began months ago -- have been recommended for disciplinary action, according to senior agency officials.

Cartel must pay for deaths, court rules

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A Mexican drug cartel accused in the killings of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $1.5 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled.

The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the 2019 attack in Mexico as retribution for their public criticism and protests against the cartel. Cartel members fired hundreds of rounds into vehicles and then set them on fire. Mexican authorities said in 2020 that the mastermind of the attack was one of 17 people arrested.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter's award will be automatically tripled under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act, increasing the amount to $4.6 billion. The government can freeze assets of terrorist organizations, but it's unclear if the U.S. Treasury Department holds any cartel assets.

"We went into a United States courtroom in North Dakota seeking some acknowledgement of and measure of justice for the trauma inflicted on our family and we received it," said David Langford, the husband of one of the victims.



