AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Extended season helps River Valley players develop

ALMA -- When Brian Fry grew up in the River Valley, baseball was huge in the summer.

The nation's pastime sport thrived with local athletes. American Legion baseball was a big part of that in the Fort Smith region.

It has seen a decline in popularity over the years. But count the Alma baseball coach among those excited for a recent resurgence back to more baseball being played in the area.

For the first time ever, Alma, along with Van Buren and Fort Smith Northside, have put together 17-and-under American Legion baseball teams to keep the development going for those programs.

It's a stark change from the past for some players.

"Kids 15 and under would be playing travel ball," Fry said. "There are avenues for those younger guys to play. But when you are talking about juniors and seniors-to-be, their travel days are over. In the past, we'd be finished in June with games. Once the dead period hits and we can't coach them, we would turn them loose and see them in August."

With the new teams forming, these programs are able to play more than 20 additional games in the summer. Teams typically play about 30 games in a high school regular season. Games for these local teams started in early June and will end toward the end of July with an area tournament and a potential state championship tournament.

The Airedales finished the 2019 season 0-26 but have made strides since then. They finished 6-23 this past season. Fry has loved the experience his players have been able to gain with this new venture back to American Legion.

He said the Airedales didn't want to miss an opportunity to get better.

"This is a win-win for everyone involved," Fry said. "You get to play a lot of games against different teams from all around the area. Guys are getting in a lot of reps. That is what baseball is all about. Going back to legion ball gives the kids something to play for. It is really good that these teams get to stay together with their high school teammates. There is nothing better than doing that."

It's just the first year for these teams to play in the 17-and-under area circuit, but Fry can't help but think about the potential it has to grow. He knows how big legion baseball was for the River Valley in the past.

"Here in the Fort Smith area, there is just one legion team now," Fry said. "Back when I was in high school and I played, there were about seven or eight American Legion teams in the area. They were all good, too. That is when baseball was really flourishing in this area. The idea is to get everybody back. That's the end goal. Hopefully we can all stay around locally, compete and not water down the competition.

"This is an awesome opportunity for a lot of programs."

Extended summer baseball is nothing new for the Fort Smith Sportsman, which for decades were known as Fort Smith Kerwin's. Their current team is made up of players from Greenwood, Fort Smith Southside, Ozark and area Oklahoma schools (Roland and Spiro), among others.

The travel has been cut down for the Sportsman with three additional teams popping up in the area.

Sportsman junior-level coach Shea Hamilton said he loves the development of more baseball being played at the 17-and-under level in the area. Playing summer ball at this level is a huge step for players making progress for their high school teams next season, he said.

"It's nice to have area teams that have stayed together," Hamilton said. "We have a lot of local kids on our team. Most of our players are junior varsity players looking to or preparing to make that step as a varsity starting player. They are making the step to get better and learn leadership roles. We want to get these kids better for their high school teams. The kids are on loan to us, and we want to give them back better than they were. That's what we focus on."

Van Buren (Class 5A) and Northside (Class 6A) both made the playoffs last year. The programs with American Legion now have the opportunity to keep their teams together, stay sharp, develop and get ready to make additional runs in the state tournament.

The Pointers finished runner-up in the 5A this past season after winning the state championship in 2021. The Grizzlies made the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2010-11. Northside finished one-and-done in both of its recent appearances. The Grizzlies now hope development over the summer will play a key role in breaking through that barrier to get a tournament win.

"There have been exciting developments with our program," Northside Coach Will Hankins said. "We will be younger next year, but we have some talent. It's been a good deal in our area for our guys playing American Legion. One hundred percent of our players at Northside are playing in some sort of way. These guys want to get better and make a run in the state tournament.

"Summer ball is a part of that process."



