Arkansas covid hospitalizations exceed 300 for first time since early March

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by almost 2,000 on Friday as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus topped 300 for the first time since March.

The state's death toll from the virus, rose by eight, to 11,608.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said three of the deaths reported Friday occurred within the past month.

Of the others, she said, one occurred in December, two were from February and two were from March.

Continuing an upward trend that resumed after a slowdown in testing and reporting around the Fourth of July weekend, the state's count of cases rose Friday by 1,939, the second-largest daily increase since the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant this past winter.

The largest one-day rise since February was the 2,395 cases that were added Wednesday. The third-largest was the 1,794 cases added Thursday.

In an email, McNeill said the omicron subvariant known as BA.5, now thought to be the dominant coronavirus strain nationwide, "likely has some influence in the recent increase in cases due to its infectiousness."

Gatherings over the holiday weekend also "could be contributing to the numbers," she said.

She said the Health Department recommends Arkansans stay up to date on their vaccinations if they aren't already and also take other steps to avoid infection.

"We would encourage people to be aware of your surroundings and practice safety precautions as we have throughout the pandemic," McNeill said.

People can find county-level information on the coronavirus on the websites for the Health Department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she noted.

The upward trend in Arkansas' new cases that began in late April was initially blamed on the omicron subvariant known as BA.2.12.1.

More recently, BA.5 and another strain, BA.4, which are thought to be even more infectious, have accounted for a growing share of cases.

According to the latest CDC estimates, BA.5 alone caused 53.6% of new cases nationwide last week, with BA.4 representing an additional 16.5%.

In the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services region encompassing Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, an estimated 56.6% of new cases last week were caused by BA.5, and 18.5% were caused by BA.4.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 318, on Friday, followed by Washington County with 149, Benton County with 120 and Craighead County with 107.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 875,200.

The average daily increase in the case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,198, topping the previous recent high of 1,102 that the average reached on Saturday.

The average as of Friday was the highest since the week ending Feb. 18.

Already at its highest level since Feb. 15, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 874, to 14,144, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

Growing for the fifth day in a row, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 rose by three, to 302, the first time it had been above 300 since March 9.

After rising by one a day earlier, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by four, to eight.

The number who were in intensive care, which rose the previous two days, fell by five, to 54.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 11 covid-19 patients on Friday, down from the 22 that the pediatric health system reported Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said Wednesday that many of the patients testing positive for the virus had been hospitalized for reasons unrelated to covid-19.

VACCINATIONS REPORTED

According to CDC data updated late Thursday, 67.5% of Arkansans had received at least one covid-19 vaccine dose as of Wednesday, up from 67.4% a week earlier.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated rose from 55% as of June 29 to 55.1%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, 41% had received booster doses, up from 40.9% a week earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas as of Wednesday ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Wyoming, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 78.4% of people had received at least one dose as of Wednesday, and 67% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 47.9% had received a booster dose.