Arkansas dry spell takes toll on lawns

Joellen Beard's yard "looks pretty good for the heat we've had," she said, but she attributes this to her constant supervision of the lawn and garden as a Pulaski County master gardener.

Much of Arkansas has been in a dry spell for the past several weeks, with temperatures in the 90s and 100s and little to no rain.

Portions of north, southwest and eastern Arkansas are experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

The majority of Central Arkansas wasn't considered to be experiencing drought conditions, according to data collected Tuesday.

Meanwhile, slivers of Randolph, Sharp and Fulton counties were experiencing "severe drought," according to the center.

Beard said the drought conditions in part of the state have minimal effects on native plants but can damage grass and non-native plants.

The sprinkler system in her lawn leaves a few spots untouched and turning brown, she said.

"It's just crispy, so I have to go out and squirt that little area to make sure it's going to live," Beard said.

Water use in Central Arkansas always increases during the summer months in general, but it has risen in the past few weeks because of the heat and lack of rain, Central Arkansas Water spokesman Doug Shackelford said.

"If we were getting steady rain, we'd still see an increase in use because it's summer, though maybe not as much as we're seeing now," he said.

Sprinkler usage is not the only factor in the increase but it plays a large role in it, he said.

Lawns and gardens require more diligent watering during excessive heat and dryness, said Randy Forst, a horticulture agent with the Pulaski County Extension Office. Water should sink 4 to 6 inches into the ground, since shallow watering brings roots to the surface and puts them at risk of drying out, he said.

The extension office recommends placing biodegradable mulch around gardens and shrubs to conserve moisture, Forst said.

He and Janet Carson, a horticulture expert who writes a column for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, both recommend drip irrigation systems for gardens, especially vegetables, as a water conservation tactic and a targeted method of plant care.

"All the water that's being used is going directly to the individual plant, and that's going to be beneficial whether there's a drought or not, but it's really going to be beneficial during a drought," Forst said.

A drought can happen at any time of year, regardless of temperature, Carson said. People tend to use more water during hot months, but dry weather during cool months can still damage plants, especially if people get complacent about watering them in the absence of heat, she said.

"The problem we're having right now is just that the heat is unbearable, as well as [there is] no rain," Carson said.

The National Weather Service's North Little Rock office predicts low chances of rain throughout Arkansas, forecaster Travis Shelton said. The seven-day rainfall estimate predicts up to a half-inch in parts of Central and southeast Arkansas next week but less than one-tenth of an inch throughout the rest of the state.

The forecast for the next two weeks "still favors above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation," Shelton said.

Plants are more likely to develop diseases and attract pests during high heat, Beard said.

"It stresses us and it stresses plants, and anything that stresses us works against us," she said.

Beard and Carson said gardeners should be careful if using insecticides during periods of excessive heat and dryness because the chemicals could harm plants that are desperate for moisture.

Forst said it's best to avoid cutting grass too short because longer blades provide more shade from the heat. He and Carson said people should water their lawns and gardens in the mornings before temperatures hit their peaks to minimize evaporation and let the water sink in.

Shackelford said people should avoid using their sprinklers "during peak hours of the morning," such as when most people are getting ready for work, and instead "try to find a time when it doesn't put extra pressure on the system."

Water usage during dry periods depends not only on how important plant care is to people, but also on how much time and resources they are willing to put into plant care, such as increased water bills, Carson said.

"If you're going to spend the money on putting them in, you might as well try to take care of them," she said.