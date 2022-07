Little Rock, 1942: James MacKrell, featured Friday in a 1948 campaign for governor, was a popular radio personality on KLRA-AM, 1010. His "Bible Lovers Revival" collected donations to fund an orphanage and other charity work. He sent this receipt for a $1 offering to Mrs. Cecil Ritchey at Nashville in Howard County.

