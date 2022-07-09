Biden thanks CIA for Ukraine intelligence

LANGLEY, Virginia -- President Joe Biden lauded the CIA as the "bedrock of our national security" during a Friday visit to the agency, which also is part of the wide-ranging intelligence effort to support Ukraine's resistance against Russia.

Biden marked the 75th anniversary of the agency's founding after World War II. While at the headquarters in Virginia, he thanked the CIA for its work in Ukraine and called America's intelligence officers "the best in the world."

Predictions that Russia would invade Ukraine in February provided a public boost for spy agencies that are often criticized and facing new pressure to deliver insights on China and Russia. Biden authorized a campaign to declassify findings that have been credited with helping build support for severe Russia sanctions and the ramp-up of military support to Kyiv.

"It was thanks to the incredible work of our intelligence professionals that we were able to inform the world what Vladimir Putin was planning in Ukraine," Biden told the audience at the agency's memorial wall.

Biden has reestablished a more traditional relationship with the CIA and other agencies after former President Donald Trump repeatedly cast doubt on intelligence findings and attacked what he alleged was a "deep state" of opponents.

Still, there were tensions last year concerning Afghanistan, with finger-pointing across the government during the fall of the American-backed government as the Taliban overran Kabul. Current and former intelligence officials worked frantically to evacuate Afghans who had helped the U.S. during the two-decade war.

Douglas London, a former CIA officer who has criticized the agency's direction in recent years, said the Russia-Ukraine war has shown the CIA is on its way to becoming "an elite spy service again."

"Its path to redemption has really been facilitated by Ukraine," said London, author of "The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence."

Still, the U.S. intelligence community underestimated Ukraine's ability to resist the Russian invasion and wrongly predicted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government would fall within weeks.

The agencies are reviewing how they assess a foreign government's perceived "will to fight" -- an issue the U.S. also misjudged in Afghanistan last year when it believed President Ashraf Ghani's government would hold out for months, only for the Taliban to take Kabul as the U.S. was trying to evacuate.

Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who sits on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees, said he's pushed intelligence officials to review why there were "two significant breakdowns in a year."

"The quality of the intelligence preinvasion was excellent and absolutely world-class," King said in a recent interview. "The problem was the assessment of what would happen after the invasion."

Most of the intelligence community's work since the war began has been kept secret. U.S. officials have disclosed that it is providing Ukraine with information that Ukrainian forces have in turn used to hit high-value Russian targets, including the flagship Moskva.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Va., Friday, July 8, 2022, to thank the workforce and commemorate the agency's achievements over the 75 years since its founding. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

