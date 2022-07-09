Black Tulsa activist shot, killed in her home

BIXBY, Okla. — A Black business leader and community activist who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting then-President Donald Trump’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth at the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident.

Investigators were trying to develop a timeline that led to Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, being fatally wounded in their home in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby.

Police responded to a call about a reported death about 8 a.m. Wednesday and found Gamble Smith dead and her husband wounded. He died later at a hospital.

A police statement said Gamble Smith’s death “appears to be domestic in nature but the investigation is still underway to determine the timeline and what [led] to this tragedy.” Gamble Smith was president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, named after Tulsa’s Greenwood commercial district — an area of concentrated Black wealth that white rioters burned in 1921. As many as 300 Black residents were killed, and the area never recovered.

She was vocal in her opposition to Trump’s plans to hold his first campaign rally of the covid era there on Juneteenth 2020.

Trump’s event was met with protests during a time of nationwide protests just weeks after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd.

Community leaders expressed shock and sadness over Gamble Smith’s death.

Pastor Jamaal Dyer of Friendship Church told KTULTV that the news has left him “broken … shattered … I have so many questions and I’m really, really at a loss for words.”



