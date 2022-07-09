Boys & Girls Club picks youth of year

Fifteen-year-old Robert Barnes had no idea he would be named the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County Youth of the Year.

Then he found out another young person was receiving special recognition for helping the club grow. That’s when Robert learned he was receiving the club’s top honor for young people.

“I meet new people every day,” said Robert, a 10th-grader at White Hall High School. “I meet new family. I have, like, an old-time family reunion. I just meet new people every day. I’ve got people who turned into my family and support me and everything.”

Robert was chosen by his peers and received an award Thursday night at the club’s Annual Heroes Dinner at First United Methodist Church, one of the two Jefferson County locations for the organization. Robert attends the Townsend Park location on Short Reeker Street.

In addition, he received a $1,000 scholarship — an annual $500 award matched by Hollingsworth Sports and Entertainment Law Firm — and was presented a laptop from local pastor the Rev. Victor Patterson. Robert and other club participants 14 and older submitted essays on why they should be Youth of the Year as part of an application process, but the winner was chosen among his peers.

Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for District 11-West, shouted Robert’s praises during a keynote address. He rejected a notion that children like Robert are “the future.”

Speaking emphatically and pointing at Robert, Harris said: “This is your now. When we think something is going to happen in the future, we have a tendency to neglect it. We can’t afford to have young men like Robert not develop a love for his hometown so that wherever his choices take him, he stops thinking about us.”

Harris, a lawyer who previously spent 12 years (1990-2001) in the NFL as a tight end, told attendees to “keep dreaming.”

His long football career fulfilled a dream he had years before he led Dollar-way High School to its first state championship game in 1985.

“Go sit down and do this, or go sit down and do that,” Harris said of the response his older siblings gave him when he told them of his dream. “No, you go do that. I’m going to watch somebody else cut the grass so I can go play on it. When we began to play as children, we began to fertilize those dreams.”

Harris also rejected the notion that education is something for a person to “fall back on.”

Instead, he said: “It’s part of the plan.”

That works for Robert, who dreams of becoming a veterinarian when he finishes college.

“I really love animals,” he said. “They’re good to me. If that doesn’t work, I’d like to own my own business someday.”

The Boys & Girls Club also honored five contributors with annual awards:

Educator of the Year: Jarrett Franklin

Philanthropist of the Year: Tina Alexander

Volunteer of the Year: Betty Mosby

Public Servant of the Year: Lanette Frazier

Hero of the Year: Michael Heisler

Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris gives the keynote address during the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County Annual Heroes Dinner on Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





