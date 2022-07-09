Cardinals turn away Travelers

The chances kept coming for the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

They capitalized on those in four innings, defeating the Arkansas Travelers 8-2.

The problems started for Arkansas when starter Levi Stoudt (6-5) allowed 3 runs in the first inning on 4 hits and 2 walks, forcing Travelers Manager Collin Cowgill to pull him from the game having gotten just one out.

Jake Haberer followed Stoudt, pitching 2 2/3 innings to keep Springfield scoreless as Arkansas attempted to decrease the lead. Friday was a season-high for innings pitched for Haberer and tied for the longest outing of his career.

"We were riding his performance," Arkansas pitching coach Sean McGrath said of Haberer. "He got out of [the first inning] and kept saying, 'Give me the ball. I'll give you as much as I've got, as much as you need.' "

Arkansas scored a run in the second inning and then another in the fourth on RBI hits by Tanner Kirwer and Connor Hoover, respectively.

Cowgill and the Travelers used six pitchers as the Cardinals added three runs in the fifth inning on a double from Matt Koperniak, a balk and a single from Mike Antico.

Having to pull a starter in the first inning is a nightmare scenario for a coaching staff, but McGrath said he and Cowgill relied on their extensive preparation to guide the decisions that followed.

"Collin and I are pretty well-prepared," McGrath said. "We're trying to use our bullpen strategically and in different ways to capitalize on one pocket that guys can go and best achieve the best version of themselves."

Koperniak brought in Springfield's seventh run in the sixth inning on a groundout and Jordan Walker followed with an RBI single for the eighth the following inning.

Springfield also finished with 12 runners left on base as Arkansas continued to struggle against the Cardinals' hitters.

The top five batters in the Travelers' lineup combined to go 0 for 18 with two walks. Arkansas struggled to put together hits, totaling five to the Cardinals' 12. Kirwer led the Travs with two hits.

Springfield's Domingo Robles pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit and striking out three and earned his first save.





Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Emerson Hancock (1-2, 2.55 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Connor Lunn (2-3, 5.01 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box; $9 reserved; $7 general admission

PROMOTION T-shirt giveaway



