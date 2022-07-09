Centerton road widening talk planned

CENTERTON -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting about plans to widen a roughly mile-long stretch of West Centerton Boulevard from Arkansas 279 South to Main Street in Centerton.

The meeting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church, 351 W. Centerton Blvd. The public can view meeting material and provide written comments. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. July 29, according to a news release from the department.

Plans are to replace a two-lane stretch of road with five lanes, along with sidewalks on both sides, Mayor Bill Edwards said Friday. Bid requests could go out in fall 2023, he said.

Leah Hamrick, manager of Casey's General Store at 111 N. Main St., said a possible widening of the highway in that area would help traffic get in and out of the business.

The average daily traffic count from Arkansas 279 South to Main Street is about 14,000 cars a day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Centerton Boulevard is five lanes from Main Street as it goes east into Bentonville, where it becomes Southwest 14th Street, which connects with Interstate 49 farther east.

Arkansas 279 South runs south to the Benton County Fairgrounds and intersects there with Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard.

There also will be discussion Thursday about adding a roundabout at Arkansas 279 South and West Centerton Boulevard, Edwards said. The city has roundabouts in a few subdivisions, but nothing on a state highway, he said.

There are roundabouts in the area including Bentonville and Rogers. Bentonville has three one-lane roundabouts on city streets with several more in design, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

Centerton's population grew 87% over the last decade from 9,515 to 17,792 residents, according to the U.S. census.