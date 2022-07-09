Comic Larry Storch of ‘F Troop’, dies at 99





LOS ANGELES -- Larry Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his "F Troop" role as zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV shows, died Friday. He was 99.

Storch died of natural causes early Friday in his New York City apartment, said his manager, Matt Beckoff.

Although "F Troop" lasted only two seasons on ABC, from 1965 to 1967, it became a cult favorite in reruns. Its devoted fans could recite almost all the adventures of the incredibly incompetent soldiers of Fort Courage and the members of the nearby American Indian tribe who only pretended to be at war with them.

As Agarn, Storch was the wild-eyed partner and protege of Forrest Tucker's wily Sgt. O'Rourke, who often schemed with Frank DeKova's Chief Wild Eagle to fleece unsuspecting visitors. Ken Berry's Capt. Parmenter was Fort Courage's clueless commander.

While "F Troop" brought him lasting fame, Storch appeared in scores of films and TV shows both before and after the show. He also enjoyed a long career in theater and as a comic at resorts in New York State's Catskill Mountains.

He never regretted being best known for the series, his manager said.

"He embraced it. He loved being Agarn" and relished working with his co-stars, said Beckoff. Storch was the "kindest, sweetest person," who always had time for autograph-seekers and was generous to people in need, he said.

Storch said in a 1998 interview that he was surprised to be considered for an Army comedy such as "F Troop," with it being well-known that he served in the Navy in World War II. "All I knew about horses was that they give milk and can bite from both ends," he said.









Gallery: Larry Storch, 1923-2022







