Watson Chapel board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road.

The agenda includes the financial statement, recruitment and retention plan, comprehensive school counseling plan, and staffing update, according to a news release.

Phi Kappa Phi inducts local

Zina Conley of Pine Bluff was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Emporia State University at Emporia, Kan.

Conley is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated each year into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, according to a news release.

Chamber sets SizeUp webinar

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is helping new businesses be better prepared for success through improved business planning and marketing with an innovative online service called SizeUp Jefferson County. The service is available free to all local entrepreneurs on the Chamber website.

The SizeUp training webinar will be held at 10 a.m. July 20, according to the Chamber newsletter.

With the online service, business owners can use the software to estimate the viability of their future or current business and test assumptions of their business plan. In addition, they can use the software to discover potential customers, find local suppliers, and optimize their marketing by targeting ideal customers.

To register for the SizeUp training webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v-pdpsK-RdyQ0E2_L9HM-g. To explore SizeUp, visit https://jeffersoncountyalliance.com/chamber/sizeup-jefferson-county-tool/.

Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Maze concert tickets available

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking is $20. The convention center box office will be open starting Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for those wanting to purchase tickets in person.

Tickets can also be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.