EDITORIAL: Ethiopia and Myanmar

With the unrelenting American news cycle weighed down by the politicization of, well, just about everything, one could be forgiven if the latest news from Ethiopia slipped through unnoticed.

The world does, after all, extend a good ways beyond Ukraine and the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. It's easy to forget these days the countless millions who wake up every day and face their apocalypse.

Reports from east Africa this week deliver yet more bad news: Hundreds of villagers were massacred in another ethnically motivated attack, part of the ongoing Ethiopian civil war.

The current conflict, active for going on two years, pits the current government and its allies against the regional Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), supporters of which don't consider the rule of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to be legitimate.

Militants on each side have been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. But stories have emerged of Ethiopian federal forces committing crimes against the ethnic Tigrayans that make the perpetrators of other massacres blush.

Multiple international news outlets have quoted victims and hospital workers in the northern province of Tigray, who say militants are employing rape as psychological warfare, or using it as biological warfare to spread disease. And bragging openly of genocide.

As of March, an estimated half-million civilians had died in Ethiopia as a result of the war or famine exacerbated by it. Hundreds of thousands more have been impacted, if not turned into refugees.

Meanwhile, in Myanmar (aka Burma), the military coup of early 2021 has evolved into--you guessed it--a military dictatorship. The resulting junta has been held accountable for thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands from their homes, many likely into the jungle, officials believe.

We've much to concern ourselves here in the land of milk and honey. Racism, abortion, equality ... . But genocide and rape-as-a-tactic-of-war remain terms saved for far-off places like Ethiopia and Myanmar.

Let's pause to remember those for whom "identity politics" takes on a whole different, and deadly, meaning.