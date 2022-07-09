Ex-Japan leader’s slaying stuns world





TOKYO -- World leaders past and present expressed shock and sadness at the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday while campaigning at a political rally.

Political violence and killings are rare in Japan. But Abe, 67, was killed in the city of Nara while stumping for a fellow politician from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

While Abe was giving a speech, footage of the event showed that one gunshot was fired from behind him, creating a plume of smoke. He turned around and looked over his left shoulder and then a second shot was fired, with another plume of smoke.

Abe fell forward to the ground and the gunman was apprehended.

Videos showed a chaotic scene, with Abe, unmoving, lying on the ground as attendees yelled for an ambulance.

After being shot about 11:30 a.m., he was confirmed dead at 5:03 p.m. at Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, Nara prefecture.

According to doctors, Abe suffered a wound deep enough to reach the heart, and when he was brought to the hospital, he was in cardiopulmonary arrest.

He had two gunshot wounds to his neck. The medical team tried to stop the bleeding and gave him a large amount of blood through transfusions, but his heartbeat did not resume, the doctors said at a news conference Friday evening.

Police sources earlier said Abe was shot from behind in the upper back and elsewhere.

Hidetada Fukushima, head of the emergency center at Nara Medical University Hospital, said Abe had no vital signs when he arrived there at 12:20 p.m. Friday. Despite efforts to save him, including a transfusion, Abe died of blood loss less than five hours later.

The assassination of Abe sent shock waves throughout the country ahead of elections for the upper house of parliament Sunday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, of Nara City, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder at 11:32 a.m. Yamagami was a member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years, defense officials told Japanese media.

Japanese media reported that the suspect had told police that he was frustrated with Abe and aimed his firearm with the intent to kill the former conservative leader.

Yamagami admitted to attempting murder, and said he wanted to attack Abe because he believed Abe was connected to a group that he hated, police said, declining to name the group.

"I had no grudge against former Prime Minister Abe for his political beliefs," Yamagami was quoted as telling the police during questioning, according to Nara prefectural police sources.

Police found multiple handmade guns at Yamagami's home. The gun he used Friday was nearly 16 inches long.

BIDEN 'DEEPLY SADDENED'

News of the shooting of modern Japan's longest-serving prime minister reverberated around the globe and cast a spotlight on political violence and gun culture in the country and elsewhere.

President Biden said he was "stunned, outraged and deeply saddened by the news" about the killing of a longtime staunch American ally.

"This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," he added. "Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy." Biden added that "gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia, called the assassination "profoundly disturbing," and said "to the United States, Prime Minister Abe was an extraordinary partner."

Former President Barack Obama tweeted his shock at the assassination of his "friend." He recalled "moving" visits to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor with Abe in 2016.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel also said Friday that he was "deeply saddened" by the news, calling Abe a "friend of America."

Former President Donald Trump, who developed close ties with Abe while in office, put out a message on his social media platform hailing Abe as a "unifier" and a man who "loved and cherished" his nation.

Trump also called for swift and harsh punishment for Abe's killer.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a "brutal and cowardly murder," adding that a "wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away."

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that it was "incredibly sad news" and said Abe's "global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many."

"We stand closely by Japan's side in these difficult hours," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that the assassination left him "shocked and deeply saddened."

Tokyo's relations with Moscow have become strained in recent months, as Japan imposed sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia sent its sympathies.

The Kremlin "strongly condemned" the killing, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Abe was a patriot who defended Tokyo's interests at the negotiation table."

As prime minister, Abe worked to improve relations with Russia with hopes of resolving a long-running dispute over islands near Japan that the Soviet Union seized in 1945.

Ultimately, Abe could not persuade the Kremlin to shift its position. Russia withdrew from talks to resolve the issue in March.

"Horrible news of a brutal assassination," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "This heinous act of violence has no excuse."

Australia, Sweden, France, Turkey and dozens of other nations also condemned the assassination.

In Asia, the top Philippine diplomat, Enrique Manalo, remembered Abe and said he would be "very much missed."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Abe a "dear friend" and said India would observe a national day of mourning Saturday "as a mark of our deepest respect."

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the killing an act of "terrorism" during an election period, that attacked "the very foundation of democracy." He also sent a letter of condolence to Abe's wife, Akie Abe.

Seoul has historically had a tense relationship with Tokyo. Japan colonized Korea between 1910-45, but Yoon has sought to develop closer ties since taking office this year.

A spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy in Japan said Abe "made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term," Reuters reported. "We express our condolences on his death and send our sympathies to his family."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno held a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday, after the shooting occurred but before Abe's death was confirmed.

"Whatever the [perpetrator's] reasons were, such a barbaric act is unforgivable. We firmly condemn it. The government will take all possible measures to deal with the situation," Matsuno said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was campaigning in Yamagata when the shooting occurred, canceled his campaign schedule Friday and headed back to Tokyo.

At an emotional news conference after Abe's death, Kishida praised his former colleague as "a dear friend who loved this country." Earlier, appearing close to tears, the prime minister described the attack as a "despicable and barbaric act."

"To lose such a figure in this manner is absolutely devastating," he said.

Kishida said Sunday's upper house election would continue as planned but with enhanced safety measures, saying it was important to protect the democratic process and not allow violence to change its course.

"Elections are the foundation of democracy, which we must defend. We cannot give in to violence. For this reason, we will continue to fight the election campaign until the very end. I hope the people of Japan will think about and work hard to protect this democracy," Kishida said.

GUN SAID 'CRAFT-MADE'

Japan has some of the world's most restrictive gun laws and firearms are scarce, as are fatal shootings, of which there was exactly one in all of 2021. But Abe was killed by a man wielding what appeared to be a crude but effective "homemade" gun, police said, held together by what appeared to be tape.

It looked as if it had two barrels and it was unclear how it was made. Firearms experts who reviewed images of the weapon at The Post's request described it as "craft-made."

The shooter's apparent route around Japan's laws is sure to evoke further concern in the United States about "ghost guns," unregistered firearms typically assembled from a kit or 3D-printed based on instructions purchased on the internet or at a gun show.

Firearms are strictly regulated in Japan, and gun violence is most often associated with the Yakuza, the Japanese criminal network. Last year, eight of the 10 shootings in Japan were related to the Yakuza, according to the National Police Agency, resulting in one death and four injuries.

Anyone trying to obtain a gun in Japan needs to apply for a permit, attend a class on gun safety and laws, and pass a written test.

There is a full-day training course on safe shooting techniques. There are multiple rounds of checks and verification on the gun owner's background and health, including information about their family, mental health, personal debt and criminal record. The gun must be registered with and inspected by police.

LONGTIME STATESMAN

Abe became prime minister in September 2006 at the age of 52, the youngest to hold the office since the end of World War II. He remained a power broker who frequented campaign events to support other Liberal Democratic Party politicians.

Abe had led the country from 2006-07 but stepped down because of chronic ulcerative colitis, the same condition that led to his resignation in 2020.

Abe oversaw a period of relative stability as prime minister from 2012-20, raising Japan's global image and emphasizing a strong alliance with the United States, even as Trump tested long-standing relationships with allies. The pair forged a close personal relationship and often played golf together.

But as a Japanese nationalist, Abe was sometimes a polarizing figure. He made several visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, a memorial that recognizes war criminals, among others, prompting fury from some of Japan's neighbors, especially China, that suffered under the country's imperial militarism.

Abe focused on reviving Japan's stagnating economy through a package dubbed "Abenomics," and he sought to expand Japan's military. Controversially, he tried to modify the country's pacifist postwar Constitution.

Even after leaving office, he continued to push for Japan to increase its defensive capabilities, most recently suggesting after Russia's invasion of Ukraine that Japan should discuss a nuclear "sharing" program similar to NATO members.

Abe's maternal grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, survived an assassination attempt in 1960 when he was stabbed in the thigh during a reception at the prime minister's office.

There has not been an attack against a Japanese politician in many years. In 2007, Ito Itcho, the mayor of Nagasaki, died after a gunman shot him. Before that, a gunman fired at Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa at a hotel in 1994, but he was unharmed.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Julia Mio Inuma, Adela Suliman, Amar Nadhir, John Hudson, Grace Moon, Katerina Ang, Min Joo Kim, Regine Cabato, Robyn Dixon, Rick Noack, Eva Dou and staff members of The Washington Post.





