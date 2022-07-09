Ex-judge found in criminal contempt

ROGERS -- A former Benton County circuit judge and state legislative candidate was jailed early Friday after being found in criminal contempt.

Jon Comstock, 72, of Rogers was sentenced to five days in the Benton County jail after Rogers District Judge Chris Griffin found him in contempt. Griffin suspended 4½ days of the sentence, so Comstock was sentenced to 12 hours in jail.

He was released Friday evening.

Griffin was holding bond hearings at the county jail, and Comstock went to watch the proceedings, said Sarah Moore of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition. Comstock is also a board member of the coalition.

Moore said she was texting with Comstock and knows he objected because he couldn't hear the proceedings. She said Comstock objected again and it was her last contact with him.

"They arrested Jon for trying to have access to Benton County bond hearings despite weeks of letting them know and them telling him how to attend," Moore said. "He was allowed to sit outside the room behind a glass where he couldn't hear. When he challenged that, they arrested him."

Griffin was not at Rogers District Court on Friday afternoon and did not respond to an email seeking comment. Griffin did state in a contempt order that multiple direct orders were given and Comstock willfully refused to follow the court's lawful order.

In 2011, then-Gov. Mike Beebe appointed Comstock to fill a vacant judge's position in Benton County. Comstock served as circuit judge there from June 2011 to December 2012. He lost an election in May 2012 to keep the job when he was defeated by current Circuit Judge Tom Smith.

Comstock also has run for the state Legislature twice as a Democrat. He unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, in 2018. He then ran in 2020 for the state House District 96 seat, but lost to Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers.

Comstock arrived at 5:45 a.m. Friday to attend what he was told was a 6 a.m. bond hearing, and was told to wait, Moore said. He was let in around 6:30 a.m. in an area outside the courtroom where he could see, but not hear, Moore said.

Moore said Comstock stood up and informed Griffin he wanted to have full access to the court.

Griffin told Comstock to sit and Comstock complied with the judge's request, Moore said.

She said Comstock urged access again and Griffin brought him into the court area, where they had a back and forth about Comstock wanting full public access to the bond hearing.

The Benton County sheriff's office provided the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 42 minutes of security camera footage from the jail courtroom, starting at 6:58 a.m. Friday, according to the video's time stamp. There was no audio accompanying the video. The video shows about a dozen jail inmates sitting in front of the judge, while Comstock is seen through the glass sitting in an adjacent room.

Once the final defendant departs, Comstock is ushered in at 7:38 a.m. to speak to Griffin. A discussion takes place between the two for less than a minute, during which Comstock points his finger at the judge several times. Two sheriff's deputies then pull Comstock away and out of the courtroom, the video shows.

Meyer Gilbert, chief deputy of the sheriff's office, arranged for Moore and Beth Coger, another coalition member, to speak with Comstock by telephone. The two spoke with him from the lobby of the sheriff's office.

Comstock was scheduled to be released at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gilbert said. He was held in a location by himself in the booking area, Gilbert said.

"He's just sitting back there by himself, and we will release him when it's time," Gilbert said.

The jail doesn't normally have room to hold misdemeanor prisoners, but Comstock was held since he was committed by the judge, Gilbert said.

Comstock has been a constant presence at public meetings concerning Benton County's push for an expansion of the Benton County jail. He has been a vocal critic of the proposal.

Bond hearings in Benton County has been an issue recently since a federal lawsuit was filed concerning how bond hearings are conducted in the county.

Comstock has been a vocal critic of the procedure of not having public defenders at bond hearings at the jail to represent people.

Gilbert said if there are any issues with the audio in the jail courtroom, then they will be fixed because the bond hearings are public and people should be able to hear the proceedings.