Great writers

The smell of a bookstore has always drawn me in. It seems like a nonsensical thing, a romanticizing of a simple environment, I know. It's as if I'm trying to make a castle out of a cottage. But buying a book in a real store lined with novels and nonfiction is far more appealing than purchasing one online.

It is the exact same sense I get when I go to a real barbershop, the kind that uses warm shaving cream to clean up the short hairs. Or when I go to a real bar, the kind that doesn't name signature drinks but instead pours cold draft beer and has an array of American whiskeys. Environment is everything. It's a salve for this overscheduled world.

I walked into Wordsworth & Company Bookstore in Little Rock a few weeks ago, where the sweet smell of ink and wood greeted me. Just as in libraries, folks naturally speak in softer tones in a bookstore, as if entering the doorway rids one of anxiety and calms the pulse. I picked up titles, allowing the covers to catch my attention before I scanned the synopses on the inside flaps. If I liked the premise, I'd read a few pages to see how the prose grabs me.

Bookstores want clientele to handle the merchandise. They want folks to heft their products, to roll them over and over. Bookstores will even tolerate a quick finger-lick to turn a page despite these hyper health-aware times. A book simply has to feel right in every way, a sensation that an online retailer cannot deliver.

I always check out writers that have Arkansas connections. Our state remains incredibly underrepresented in the publishing world despite some greats like Charles Portis and Dee Brown, alongside more recent stars in Kevin Brockmeier and Ayana Gray. But man, we have some good ones who deserve attention.

I like Jen Fawkes and the stories she crafts. I search for John Jacobs and his gothic stuff. That day, I knew what I wanted: Eli Cranor's debut novel "Don't Know Tough" and Rhona Weaver's second novel, "A Sacred Duty."

Lia Lent, one of Wordsworth's owners, walked by as I was reading the back-cover praise of "Don't Know Tough." "Really good, and it's really dark," she said as she passed by. "It's not your average sports book."

That was enough for me. Eli Cranor is from Russellville and was a football star at OBU and later coached high school ball. Earlier this summer, I ran into Shawn Halbrook, superintendent of South Conway County School District, and we briefly talked about Eli. Shawn told me that Eli was teaching and coaching when he wrote his book. He said, "Eli spent his down time in the coaches' office writing on his legal pad. Little did we know it was part of his writing that would become 'Don't Know Tough.' He was always high quality."

The premise of the story is that a star football player who comes from a rough background gets in a bad situation with his mother's abusive boyfriend. A new coach takes interest in the boy as he's a freak of nature and key to winning a state championship--and because the coach came from a similar life. That's where the feel-good part stops. From then on, it's murder, family turbulence, and, as Lia said, really dark scenes.

"Don't Know Tough" may be an artistic wonder. Cranor writes it from multiple points of view, snapping between first-person perspective and third-person narration seamlessly. He hits dialect right on the head and refuses to explain every detail--which allows dissonance to build within the reader's emotions. It's a masterful ride that kept pulling me back to its pages.

"A Sacred Duty" is Rhona Weaver's continuation of her debut "A Noble Calling." The book had not been released when I visited Wordsworth that day, so I had to wait to acquire a copy. In "A Sacred Duty," Rhona brings back rookie FBI Agent Win Tyler, who is assigned to a satellite office in Yellowstone Park.

Rhona's first novel was well-written, and she described the scenery of Yellowstone perfectly. "A Sacred Duty" goes even beyond her initial success. Win Tyler is supposed to be recuperating from injuries suffered in a shootout with anarchists when he is called to investigate skeletal remains found near one of the steaming geyser pools. He's a former Razorback football player, a law-school grad, and a 20-something who can't sit still long, so he dives into the cold-case files of the office. The evidence he finds takes him from Yellowstone to Russia and back as he investigates a series of disappearances associated with the geysers.

I visited with Rhona before I started the book and asked how she became a writer with such clarity of scenery and dialogue. She used to be a farmland appraiser, she explained, and that required her to write extensive descriptions that would cover hundreds of pages. She learned to see the landscape as she wrote, and she always enjoyed good conversations. The rest came easy.

"A Sacred Duty" reads like a John Grisham novel. I'm one of those readers who thinks he can figure out the ending to every book, but this one kept me guessing. I'm already looking forward to the third installment.

Which takes me back to the opening paragraphs of this column.

Environment is everything. A bookstore can feed your soul in a way that an online retailer will never be able to accomplish. A bookstore takes you on the path to discovery that opens up new worlds and fresh stories and vibrant scenery. The result is a better experience.

And, if we're lucky, it leads to some great Arkansas writers.

