Group calling to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas submits 192,828 signatures for proposed amendment





Petitioners for Responsible Growth Arkansas gathered nearly 200,000 signatures in support of a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana.

The group said it turned in 192,828 signatures Friday, more than twice the number required in its bid to qualify the measure for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The amendment would issue adult-use cannabis cultivation and dispensary licenses to businesses that already hold licenses under the state's medical marijuana program, followed by an additional 40 licenses chosen through a lottery.

"We don't have all the historical data on petitions turned in, but today's submission was by far the biggest that any of our staff has ever seen," said Kevin Niehaus, spokesman for the Arkansas' secretary of state's office.

Steve Lancaster, counsel for Responsible Growth Arkansas, said this is the farthest a recreational marijuana attempt has gotten in Arkansas.

"We believe this is something that Arkansans want," he said. "I am completely confident this will pass if put on the ballot."

The initiative limits the sale of cannabis to those 21 and older and prohibits advertising and packaging designed to appeal to children. It provides regulatory oversight by limiting the number of licensed businesses and does not allow for homegrown cannabis.

It also limits the number of cannabis licenses to 20 cultivators and 120 dispensaries statewide, which includes existing medical licenses.

"We feel like we built something that, regardless of your personal feelings about cannabis, you should have some comfort in knowing that we are not proposing something out of left field," Lancaster said. "We tried to make this in a responsible way."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he opposes the legalization of marijuana.

"The biggest challenge with the legalization of marijuana is that it dramatically increases marijuana use and the harm that goes with it," he said. "Also, I do not support a measure that would directly violate federal law."

Arkansas medical marijuana patient advocate Melissa Fults has pushed back efforts to get the Arkansas Adult Use and Expungement Marijuana Amendment on the ballot until 2024, and said she will use all her resources to fight the effort backed by Responsible Growth Arkansas.

"Hopefully it will get sued and it won't be on the ballot," she said. "If they are on the ballot then we are going to move Heaven and earth to make sure people know not to vote for it. The amendment is horrible, and it's there to make sure that a small group of people become filthy rich."

For a proposed constitutional amendment to be placed on the November ballot, a group must gather at least 89,151 valid signatures of registered voters, or 10% of the votes cast for governor in the 2018 general election.

The Responsible Growth Arkansas petition contained signatures from all 75 counties, Lancaster said, with Pulaski, Washington and Saline among those with the most signatures.

"The secretary of state will review our signatures, and hopefully in the next few weeks they will let us know how many we get to count," Lancaster said. "We are confident when all is said and done we will be in excess of the 89,000 that is required to get this on the ballot."

Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas, said earlier this year that the group was "putting manpower in the field" during the May primary election to ensure that Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment backers gathered enough signatures to get the proposed amendment on the November ballot.

Lancaster said the group also did internal verification of signatures but wasn't able to verify all of them.

"We recognize there will be duplicates," he said. "There will be ones where people have not put the correct information, or maybe they weren't even registered to vote.

"Even with that, we believe the cushion that we have will be more than plenty to qualify."

Lancaster said the committee is also confident the proposed amendment will get certification from the Board of Election Commissioners and will be able to overcome any legal challenges.

"We have put in a lot of work on the front end to try and draft an amendment and a ballot title that we think will hold up to scrutiny," he said. "We are confident in our signatures, and we are confident in our amendment."

Lancaster said gathering signatures is a difficult process.

"The state wants this to be an above-board process, and that is exactly what we tried to do," he said. "We have embraced that, and we had over 500 Arkansans out petitioning other Arkansans, and through that process we now have over 190,000 signatures that we are submitting today."

Lancaster said the two biggest challenges the group faced was finding paid canvassers who lived in Arkansas and compensating them for their hourly work instead of based on signatures gathered.

"Paid canvassers all have to be Arkansas residents -- and that is new thing -- and frankly we didn't have the base experience, so we were trying to find people willing to do that," he said. "There is a lot of days in the sun, a lot of days in the cold. We started this process back in February and March, and a lot of days in the rain. It was tough to find people to do that, but we managed to do it.

"We think that the ability to get this many signatures in what is clearly a difficult process shows the statewide and broad support that we have had for this submission."

Most of the financial backing for Responsible Growth Arkansas comes from licensed cultivators. The group has raised $1.82 million and spent about $629,000 toward the effort, according to a report the group filed in April with the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

Lancaster said he can't say how much the organization is willing to spend to publicize the ballot measure if approved, but he is confident the message will be seen.

"I would hope after everything that we have invested so far that we would run an aggressive and successful campaign," he said.

Lancaster said he isn't aware of any legal challenges or opposition being formed yet, but he said the group is ready for opposition.

"We got a proposal that we believe a majority of Arkansans could get behind," he said. "We have purposely tried to put together a proposal that reflects both the desire of Arkansans to be able to purchase adult-use cannabis, but also the state's interest in a regulated product."

Fults said the proposed amendment by Responsible Growth Arkansas was backed by a ballot question committee funded largely by existing medical marijuana cultivators. She said the proposed amendment would hurt the medical cannabis industry and would hurt Arkansas in the long run.

"I know people are saying something is better than nothing, but in this case, no, it's not," Fults said. "Nothing is better than this [proposed amendment]. Arkansas is better off waiting for two years instead."

Fults' proposal would allow for an expungement provision for people with marijuana-related charges on their records. It also would allow for a number of cannabis businesses proportional to the state's population, put in protections for employees, help lower-income patients get medical cannabis and allow for homegrown cannabis.

"Having no expungement is a huge issue," Fults said of Responsible Growth Arkansas' proposed amendment. "The fact they put a maximum cap that can never be raised is an issue that we have already seen with medical, and with recreational it will be even worse.

"They are automatically giving 40 dispensaries another one. What did they do to earn a second one? Most of them sold their licenses for millions before they even broke ground."

A lack of competition will lead to higher prices and production of low-quality cannabis because there will be no other place to go, Fults said.

"This is like if Walmart tried to get a petition passed where only their stores could sell groceries," she said. "People would be outraged if a business tried that, but that is exactly what they are trying to do with this measure.

"That is not competition or fair. They are trying to use the state's constitution to make billions of dollars."

Fults said she understands people are tired of waiting for legal cannabis, but said the Responsible Growth Arkansas measure should not be passed.

"If you settle for something so grossly unfair, we are going to be stuck with it from now on," she said. "We will be stuck with this pathetic excuse for an amendment."

In 2016, Arkansas voters approved Amendment 98, which created the state's medical marijuana program. Arkansas' first dispensaries opened in 2019; there are now 38 in operation.

A poll from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College published Feb. 15 showed majority support among Arkansas voters for broadening the legalization of marijuana. About 53% of 961 likely voters surveyed said marijuana should be legal for all adults 21 and older.

Currently, a simple public majority is required for approval of proposed constitutional amendments and initiated acts, but a proposal from the Legislature set to be on the ballot in November would raise that threshold to 60% if approved.

Since 2019, patients have spent more than $639 million to obtain 98,793 pounds of medical cannabis, according to state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin.

Medical marijuana patients spent $24 million at dispensaries in April, obtaining 4,213 pounds of cannabis, according to the department. On average, patients spend $22.45 million each month among the state's 38 dispensaries to purchase approximately 3,919 pounds.





Steve Lancaster, co-counsel for Responsible Growth Arkansas, turns in petitions Friday at the secretary of state’s office to Leslie Bellamy (left), director of elections, and Shantell McGraw. Lancaster said the effort, with nearly 200,000 signatures gathered, is the furthest a recreational marijuana attempt has gotten in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





