Harris promoted to fire captain in Gravette

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Photo by Mallory Weaver Fire captain Brad Harris poses for the camera as he receives pins denoting his new rank from fire chief David Orr and mayor Kurt Maddox. Harris, a member of the Gravette Fire Department since 2004, was honored in a ceremony at city hall Monday, June 27.

GRAVETTE -- Brad Harris was recently promoted from the position of lieutenant to captain in the Gravette Fire Department and received his captain's pins June 27 from Fire Chief David Orr and Mayor Kurt Maddox in a ceremony at city hall.

Harris has been with the Gravette Fire Department since 2004 and has served in various roles as a volunteer, part-time and full-time firefighter. He has certification and is licensed as a paramedic, firefighter, instructor and inspector. He recently conducted the department's vehicle extrication training, which was attended by firefighters from several area departments.

He is working on his bachelor of science degree in fire administration, with a concentration in the field of investigations, through Columbia Southern University.

Print Headline: Harris promoted to fire captain in Gravette

