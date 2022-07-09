• Addison Bethea, 17, of Perry, Fla., whose right leg was amputated after a shark attack, quickly took her first steps, hopping down a Tallahassee hospital hallway with the aid of a walker as nurses and staff members cheered and her mom noted on Facebook, "God blessed us."

• Ted Kubacki of Sitka, Alaska, exulted, "She means everything," saying his five daughters have "spent every day of their life with that dog," after Lulu, an elderly golden retriever who'd been missing for three weeks, was found in the bushes by construction workers who first confused her for a bear.

• Yaniv Levy of Israel's Sea Turtle Rescue Center said biologists ensured "we're bringing back the turtle 100% healthy to the wild" as 15 loggerheads and two green sea turtles found injured were released and scuttled their way over a beach.

• Nikki Fried of Florida's Agriculture Department vowed, "We will eradicate ... we've done it before and we will do it again," as the state detected more invasive giant African land snails that can eat building plaster and stucco, consume hundreds of varieties of plants and carry diseases.

• Lynn Andrews of Chicago was described as "very relieved and excited" when Fire Department divers in Cambridge, Mass., managed to fish her diamond ring from the Charles River after she took it off to apply sunscreen and it escaped her husband's shirt pocket at a yacht club.

• Kevin Stitt, governor of Oklahoma, called for a special audit of the Tulsa school district for what he called possible mishandling of public funds and also raised concerns about possible violations of a new state law that prohibits teaching certain concepts of race and racism.

• Jeremy Briese of Mariposa County was one frustrated sheriff, calling it "maddening" after a tourist from Michigan tried to retrace the steps of a family that died of heat exhaustion on a hike in Northern California but then got lost himself and required rescue.

• Shehroze Kashif of Pakistan, who scaled K2 at age 19, and a fellow climber had to be airlifted by the military during an expedition on Nanga Parbat, also known as Killer Mountain.

• Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the new president of the Philippines, tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time and can't attend an event at the U.S. Embassy, necessitating a video meeting with governors and mayors regarding booster shots.