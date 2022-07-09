Thankful for Straessle

Readers are fortunate to have an optimistic, poetic, apolitical voice in Steve Straessle featured on this page. His thoughts on fatherhood, nature, perseverance, education, Little Rock ... are pure poetry, and all who read his writing are better for it.

It takes a real man to reflect on his experiences and share them in such an open and vulnerable manner. Thank you, Steve.

CODY LORGE

Little Rock

Past time to rein it in

One could easily argue the Environmental Protection Agency was created by President Richard Nixon in 1970 from necessity--and they would not be wholly wrong. I have personally visited the industrial Northeast and Midwest before and after EPA implementation and can truthfully think of no one who would willingly return to the pollution and filth of those pre-EPA years.

But Nixon created the EPA by executive order.

Why was the EPA not specifically created by the legislative branch to be signed into law by Nixon? Did the U.S. House and Senate abdicate constitutionally imposed (legislative branch) responsibility by not doing so? As a result, it seems executive orders (and federal court decisions) have gradually replaced legitimate legislation.

Having said that, I must retrospectively ask: Did the end justify the means?

With no apparent checks and balances, intent of the EPA became politicized by groups who sought to further an agenda, and regulations became onerous beyond original intent and purpose. At times, permitting requirements proved physically impossible to meet.

When designing a Portland cement plant as chief engineer for a Dallas-based Fortune 500 company, I found our EPA permit required particulate emission measurements stricter than could be physically measured by the best available worldwide technology of the day. Confronted with that fact, they granted a partial waiver, but did not change the requirement itself.

Like all out-of-control juggernauts, it was past time for the EPA to be reined in.

I confess the recent SCOTUS decision made my day!

TED BROWN

Mena

Cut carbon dioxide

I believe the Supreme Court of the United States' recent ruling to curb the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate carbon emissions of power plants will have a devastating effect on the executive branch's ability to rein in carbon pollution.

Our members of Congress must act now to pass legislation to curb carbon dioxide pollution. This is the only solution we have at the moment to mitigate climate change. My wife and I are elderly, but we have children and grandchildren whose quality of life will be markedly reduced if nothing is done soon to lower fossil-fuel use and reduce carbon dioxide levels. Tell your representatives and senators to vote for the best future possible.

LARRY S. PRICE

Russellville

Has no right to job

Sarah Sanders is 39 years old. She went to Ouachita Baptist University. She got a job working for her dad Mike when he was running for president as senior adviser working 90 hours a week. She also worked on other campaigns in the same job.

From 2017 to 2019 she was press secretary for Trump. Well, 94 days, she didn't hold press conferences anymore. When she did, she had to know if she told true facts she would be fired.

So she lied, and lied. Just like Donald Trump did daily. When Robert Mueller's Russia report came out, it found that Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made up her unfounded claim about countless FBI agents expressing support for Trump's decision to fire James Comey. She always merely parroted Trump's tweets, evaded serious policy questions and channeled her boss' anti-media barbs. It was perhaps inevitable that the briefings would get shorter and finally wither away, symbolized by a 2019 photo that showed dust literally gathering on the lectern. She continued to push the president's dishonest lines on interviews on Fox News and on Twitter. Her deceit was dizzying and shameless.

During the primary elections, she also said she wouldn't push for exceptions to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest. It's OK to kill the mother but not the baby. If a woman is raped, and gets pregnant from it, she is forced to carry the baby and have to look at the baby when it might look exactly like the rapist for the rest of her life. Taking away women's rights is absolutely unconstitutional. What if we did that to men?

Well, to me she has no right to be governor or hold any other government job in Arkansas. She also said Washington is being controlled by donors and special interests. Well, where is all of her money coming from for donations running for governor? Trump even used donations to pay his lawyers.

PHYLLIS SUMMITT

Hot Springs